Meridiem Games announces a fantastic bundle that includes The House of the Dead Remake and a gun mount for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

The franchise The House of the Dead It is one of the most cutting-edge in the zombie genre, especially when it unleashes everything its arcade potential. It is inevitable to remember the original piece of furniture, launched in 1996 by Sega, which was a real sensation in the arcades.

Later, the zombies of House of the Dead would reach consoles and PC (even the big screen), rivaling spin-offs as curious as Resident Evil Survivor.

Do you remember the remake of The House of the Dead? It’s not the best game in the series, but fans enjoyed it. this facelift of the 1996 originalwhich is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, developed by Forever Entertainment.

We have an indecent proposal for all fans of the franchise, especially for those who have not given The House of the Dead Remake a chance.

And all thanks to Meridiem Games, which has announced a perfect bundle for fans of the on-rails shooter genre.

Zombie Apocalypse on Switch

Too bad the release doesn’t arrive in time for Halloween. However, the new surprise from Meridiem Games will be launched before the end of the year… and you can even pre-order it now.

Its about Zombie Apocalypse Survival pack, a bundle that includes a physical copy (with download code) of The House of the Dead Remake for Nintendo Switch, along with a surprise. It will be launched on December 7, 2023.

If you want to relive the arcade essence of 1996, you can do it with the gun support for the Oniverse brand Joy-Con.

Obviously, the bundle does NOT include Joy-Con, but this gun-shaped accessory does, where we can attach the Nintendo Switch controllers to perfection. You can now play The House of the Dead Remake as tradition dictates.

Remember that, in addition, the Joy-Con have a gyroscope (motion sensor), so it will be like using a wireless gun to kill the zombies.

Bundle features:

He full remake (visual effects, sound, game mechanics and new modes) of the iconic Arcade shooting game released in 1996. The light (145 grams) Gun controller support reduces fatigue and allows you to enjoy the game to the fullest. HE more precise, quickly reload with the side button and shoot the head. Rediscover the excitement of Arcade games with easy-to-use controls.

This Oniverse accessory (compatible con Switch y Switch OLED) It is reminiscent of the legendary gun from the original Sega arcade. It is, without a doubt, the best way to play The House of the Dead Remake.

We would have liked the physical edition to include the cartridge (the game comes in digital code), but at least the collector’s box has been included, along with the gun holder.

The House of the Dead Remake is available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. If you have a Switch, and want to relive this experience with a controller-gun, pay attention to the launch of Zombie Apocalypse Survival pack for next December 7th.