Crunchyroll has an anime that drives superhero fans crazy. In the exciting universe of anime, a new gem has emerged to the delight of superhero fans. This is SHY, the Japanese manga series masterfully written and illustrated by Bukimi Miki. This work, initially conceived as a 43-page one-shot that received the prestigious Newcomers Grand Prize in Akita Shoten’s Next Champion, has captured the hearts of fans of the genre.

The epic of Teru Momijiyama, known as the intrepid Japanese heroine SHY, unfolds in a dizzying ballet of struggles and challenges. A dance in which she joins other brave defenders of the earth to safeguard it from evil and maintain world peace. Beyond the physical battles, Teru faces her most formidable adversary. That’s her own shyness. A barrier she must overcome to become the hero the world needs right now. superhero anime on Crunchyroll.

What can we expect from the SHY series?

Accompanied by notable comrades-in-arms such as Stardust, Century, Lady Black, Meng Long, and close mentor Spirits, Teru stands as Japan’s representative. All under the emblematic name of SHY. However, his path to greatness was not without challenges. A tragic incident left her powerless and cloistered in her own fear. But from the ashes of adversity, the Crunchyroll anime’s heroine is reborn with unwavering determination, fueled by the encouraging word of her friend Spirits and the vision of a boy determined to save lives in a burning building.

Now, strengthened and in high spirits, Teru rises as an enhanced hero, facing her inner demons as she joins her brave companions in a global crusade against the malevolence embodied in the sinister organization Amalareiks, which emerged after the end of the threat of a world war. This entity, forged by the Machiavellian mind of Stigma, longs for a utopian world reserved only for infants. SHY is available now on Crunchyroll.

