Rick Riordan, creator of the Percy Jackson saga, has confirmed that they will delve deeper into Percy’s past and his mother’s past.

The Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is about to take us on a fascinating journey through time and mythology. In a surprising revelation, saga creator Rick Riordan confirmed that the television series will expand the horizons of the original books, exploring scenes that occurred before the first chapter.

A look at the beginnings

Yes ok the main plot remains faithful to the beloved books, Riordan shared his excitement about exploring uncharted territory. “As far as the plot goes, we stayed very close to it,” Riordan told D23. “What I can say, however, is that we found something really fascinating: We were able to look at the story I wrote in 2005 and ask ourselves, ‘What do I wish I had done at that time?’ What background can we give to people who know the story backwards and forwards, but still have questions like, ‘How did Sally encounter Poseidon?’ or ‘What were Percy’s experiences at school before seeing him in the first chapter?’”

What emerges from this exploration is a wealth of detail that expands the story and deepens the relationship between the main characters. Riordan emphasizes that these new elements are completely faithful to the spirit of the original books, but bring a welcome freshness.

The change of focus

In contrast to his limited involvement in the previous Percy Jackson films, Riordan has been more involved in the series, which has been applauded by fans. In particular, he has praised Leah Jeffries (Annabeth), Aryan Simhadri (Grover) and Walker Scobell (Percy) for their exceptional chemistry as the main trio.

Riordan also recognizes the importance of updating the story to reach a new generation of readers. “In terms of updating the story 20 years later,” Riordan said, “it was important that I looked at it again with fresh eyes and made sure that the story spoke to all children, and that everyone could watch this series and see themselves. themselves in it.”

Accuracy in mythology

Mythological accuracy is a critical requirement for both fans and creator. Unlike the previous films, Riordan and his partner Rebecca serve as executive producers, ensuring that the series maintains the integrity of the Greek myths on which it is based.

In addition to his role as producer, there are rumors suggesting that Riordan co-wrote several episodes of the series. In an interview, Riordan mentioned that he makes a cameo in the series, demonstrating his close involvement in the project. “It’s exciting to be in the writers’ room,” Riordan said while developing the script for season two. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, there is an overwhelming expectation that this adaptation will be a huge success. If everything goes as planned, fans can expect an imminent announcement.

A promise to correct the past

The first film adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, released in 2010, left many fans disappointed due to notable deviations from the books and lack of fidelity to the rich Greek mythology. This previous adaptation, despite having its own fan base, failed to capture the essence of the original story.

However, The new Disney+ series promises to correct these past mistakes and deliver an experience that respects Rick Riordan’s vision. With Riordan’s active involvement as producer and co-writer, as well as a commitment to mythological accuracy, fans can be confident that this adaptation will be a true tribute to the beloved books and the rich tradition of Greek mythology. Percy Jackson is set for an on-screen revival, and fans are eager for a journey full of adventure and fidelity to the original source.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will make their long-awaited debut on Disney+ with the first two episodes on December 20, 2023, before continuing with weekly releases. It’s a treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting this journey through mythology and time.