Israeli PM Benyamin Netanyahu is already hated by Israeli citizens themselves. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – An Israeli cabinet minister was banned from entering the hospital’s visitor entrance. Another bodyguard was drenched in coffee thrown by a grieving man.

The third was scolded by “traitors” and “fools” when he came to comfort evacuated families during the horror.

The shocking massacre carried out by the Hamas armed group on October 7 has made Israeli citizens unite with each other. But not much support has been shown for a government that many have accused of neglecting its country’s defense and resulting in the war in Gaza that has rocked the region.

Whatever happens next, judgment day will soon come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after a long record of political comebacks.

Public anger over the estimated 1,300 deaths in Israel has been further fueled by Netanyahu’s self-described attitude as a Churchillian strategist who foresees national security threats.

Another backdrop is the social polarization this year over the attempted judicial overhaul of the religious-nationalist coalition he leads, which sparked strikes by some military reservists and raised doubts – now bloody, some say – about combat readiness.

“October 2023 disaster” was the headline in the best-selling daily Yedioth Ahronoth, language meant to recall Israel’s failure to anticipate the twin Egyptian and Syrian attacks in October 1973, which ultimately led to then-Prime Minister Golda Meir resigning.

The overthrow had an impact on the hegemony of the center-left Labor Party led by Meir. Amotz Asa-El, a researcher at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, predicted a similar fate would befall Netanyahu and his long-dominant conservative Likud Party.

“It doesn’t matter whether there is a commission of inquiry or not, or whether he admits his mistakes or not. What matters is what the ‘central Israelis’ think – namely that this was a failure and the prime minister is responsible,” Asa-El told Reuters.