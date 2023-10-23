loading…

Secretary General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), Ali Muhiuddin Al-Qurra Daghi, criticized Muslim leaders in the world who were silent about the Gaza conflict. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – The concern of Muslim leaders and Islamic countries in the world is questionable because they allowed the people of Gaza to be massacred by the Israeli Zionist army. Islamic leaders only speak and rhetoric, but they do not move or act.

“What is happening in Gaza is a Nazi Holocaust war, which is suspected of being ethnic cleansing,” said Secretary General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Ali Muhiuddin Al-Qurra Daghi, reported by Anadolu.

“When we see Gaza burning and its people suffering, we find ourselves facing one of the greatest humanitarian tragedies in modern times,” said Ali Muhiuddin Al-Qurra Daghi on X.

“Children are being killed and women are dying, while the Palestinian people are trying to defend their land and their rights,” he said.

The conflict in Gaza, which Israel has bombarded since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air. It said that the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence committed by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army continues to target Gaza with intensive airstrikes that have destroyed entire neighborhoods, killing 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women, and wounding 14,245 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Meanwhile the figure reaches more than 1,400 people in Israel.

“The images and reports we receive from Gaza show the tragedy the Palestinian people are experiencing, but the question is: where are the Muslim rulers?” he asked.

“Where are the people who claim to have a conscience?” he questioned, stressing: “The barbarism and brutal atrocities experienced by the people of Gaza require the intervention and support of Arab Muslim leaders and rulers.”