Guess what year this Pembleton T24 was first officially registered after being hand-built in a small village in Worcestershire, UK? No, wrong. And we won’t turn this into a story full of sighs about the joys of pre-war automobiles, because this remarkable creation was first assembled in 2023. Seriously: it’s a brand new car.

‘Vintage motoring, reimagined for the present’ is one of the slogans with which Pembleton tries to market its products. The company was founded by Phil Gregory, who built the first Pembleton in 1999 using aluminum panels from an old caravan.

It was a three-wheeler with a motorcycle engine that was conceived and built in just five weeks, and for one reason only: three-wheelers were allowed free on the ferry to Ireland, where a wedding was planned that screamed for a road trip there.

The man behind the Pembleton T24

You may have guessed it already: Phil is a typical, eccentric British engineer. In the 1980s, he built his own methanol-powered, slick motorcycle from the ground up – the Gregory 1100cc – and used it to win the National Hill Climb Championship and set several records across the country.

No, not a 911 on two wheels… This is Gregory, a methanol drinking hill climb champion | Photo: © TopGear / Huckleberry Mountain

His nickname in the motorcycle magazines at the time was ‘The Worcestershire Wild Man’. Oh, and he towed that motorcycle from race to race with his Dino, using a tow bar assembly he devised himself. He also once had plans to build his own helicopter.

‘He doesn’t have a mobile phone, has never had an email address and can perhaps just turn on a computer, but has never gone much further than that. Yet he managed to have special drive belts made in Japan for that engine,” says his son Guy Gregory, who took over the daily management of the company in 2015.

Until 2020, Pembleton only built three-wheelers that were offshoots of Phil’s original creation. These were often sold as a kit, after which owners could add their own bodywork. The kits are no longer sold, but there are currently about 500 of them on the road. However, Pembleton still offers the fully built V-Sport three-wheeler, as an (okay, very niche) rival to the Morgan Super 3.

The absurd specifications of the T24

However, this Pembleton T24 is a completely new creation. It was revealed literally a week before ‘that one virus’ took over the world, and there’s nothing even remotely similar to it on sale. Between the front wheels lies an externally mounted, 853 cc, air-cooled V-twin motorcycle engine. It produces about 82 hp and 80 Nm, but the entire car weighs no more than 361 kilos. No, not a typo – the thing weighs less than even the lightest Caterham.

In other words, it weighs less than some of the lunches we ate last week. Amazingly, the T24’s power goes to the front wheels via a four-speed transaxle gearbox with a dogleg pattern, originally from a Citroën 2CV. In addition, Pembleton has designed its own, fully independent pullrod suspension with adjustable damping. And it will not have escaped your attention that the track width at the front is quite a bit wider than at the rear.

How does that drive?

Being so light, front-wheel drive and running on skinny, ‘vintage-spec’ 4.5×18 Longstone tyres, just about anything can happen when you push the Pembleton T24 into a corner. Often you get understeer, sometimes oversteer when you suddenly let off the gas halfway, and sometimes both in the same corner – it’s great fun. There’s no ABS or traction control, but you do get a neat set of disc brakes front and rear, and the pedal feel is perfect. The benefits of low weight are obvious everywhere.

Sun on your forehead, wind in your hair, an 853-cc motorcycle engine in your ears. Bliss | Photo: © TopGear / Huckleberry Mountain

The steering is not power assisted, but perfectly weighted, and it is dead simple to position the T24 exactly where you want it. Our specific example has the slightly softer Touring setting for the suspension and dampers, which causes the car to lean slightly in corners but responds surprisingly well to the lousy British road surface.

The weight is neatly distributed 50:50 over the car and the center of gravity is often low. It’s also smooth – if mosquitoes explode on your face, anything above 50 km/h feels quite fast, but the car also holds up very well at a cruising speed of 110 km/h.

The Pembleton makes you happy

As you can see from the photo below, it’s impossible to drive the Pembleton T24 without a smile on your face. Even when idling, you get a friendly back massage from the rumble of the V-twin and the crackle of the dual exhausts. If you are a little more enthusiastic with the accelerator, the sound becomes harsh, and the pops from the exhausts are addictive. It’s almost as if the T24 is applauding you for driving it with such enthusiasm.

The gearbox takes some getting used to, but switching up and down between second and third on a winding road can make you very happy. You can use four of them as overdrive and one alone to move from your spot. It spins at a maximum of about 6,500 rpm and turns every journey into an experience, which is precisely why Phil still uses his original three-wheeler as a daily means of transport. The hero.

The T24 has the advantages of today

The beauty of something that looks so old, but has the reliability of today: you can rest assured that a T24 will start every morning on a longer road trip. It’s practical too – the glove compartment is deeper than many oceans and has two USB ports.

And indeed, there is no roof, but folding the front seats forward gives access to a 200-litre waterproof luggage compartment. That’s almost as much storage space as you’ll find in a Mini.

There’s room for two people inside (well, strictly speaking you’re only half inside) and because the gearbox is up front, there’s no transmission tunnel that could take up valuable legroom. You can also order beautifully stitched leather upholstery, plus retro gauges and a very chic circle-polished dashboard.

Due to its lack of mass, with that aluminum body stretched over a tubular steel frame, the T24 is also ridiculously economical. Pembleton believes that you should be able to easily reach 565 kilometers with a 33 liter tank of petrol, and a customer said that he had recently driven from England to Porto with an average consumption of 1 in 25. That and the wonderfully idiosyncratic driving dynamics form one big advertisement for the return of featherweight motoring.

The Pembleton T24 is inexpensive, if you will

Because the T24 uses easy-to-find, fairly common parts wherever possible, it doesn’t have to cost millions like many restomods. In fact, prices start at 32,995 pounds (about 38,000 euros). For that you get a slightly smaller, 774 cc engine that delivers about 50 hp, but the bigger 853 cc version also costs no more than 40 grand in pounds.

Certainly impressive for something that is built by hand by a team of just five people. And we do mean hand-built – if you want a wooden handlebar, the metal base is sent to a local woodworker in the village.

Of course you can also go all out on the options list and jack up the price considerably, but most of the extras remain fairly on the surface, such as a black ceramic coating for the exhaust (£986), a polished copper knob on the gear lever (£39) and different options for paint colors.

Made the way you want it

In fact, Guy says that 99 percent of buyers choose a bare aluminum body to show off all the work that went into each hand-beaten panel. And because it is an almost tailor-made party, Pembleton will also set up the car exactly the way you want it.

That means you can also get a gearbox with a shorter stroke, a clutch pedal with a higher engagement point or slightly faster steering. The suspension tuning can also be made firmer, although we would recommend the softer option for the greatest ease of use. It may not be the wisest car to drive (which just makes it more fun), but the T24 could be one of the wiser toys you ever buy.