Ketan Patel, head of HP’s PC and laptop division, is clear. He is sitting in front of me and two other journalists from other countries and He doesn’t seem too worried..

Ought. The PC segment is going through a difficult time. After spectacular sales growth during the pandemic — confinement changed habits and customs — the last three quarters (Q4 2022, Q1 2023, Q2 2023) have been terrible for the industry.

Patel freely admits this. Things have not gone well and it will take time to get better, he says. And yet, his speech is not necessarily pessimistic, and in fact the conversation soon changes tone. He does it thanks to those two words that are the promised next great revolution of our world.

artificial intelligence.

Patel has been at HP a lifetime. He was responsible for this business unit in India before taking the leap and managing it globally, so he knows what he’s talking about. Of course: he plays with an advantage. He knows something we don’t, and even though he seems like he’s dying to tell us what he is, he can’t. Not yet. But it does reveal something.

In fact, at HP they have been talking about it all day during the HP Imagine 2023 event. Alex Cho, another of the top managers of that division, did it before, and during the inaugural conference he made a similar nod in the same sense. “I have something here,” he explained, showing part of a laptop in a bag, “but I can’t say more for a few months.”

Enrique Lores, CEO of HP, laughs, perhaps somewhat awkwardly. This Spanish engineer has reached the top of the company’s hierarchy, and he has done so after more than 30 years working there. He also knows what he’s talking about, and he also knows something (a lot) that we don’t know. Alex Cho looks at him and says “even you didn’t expect this, right?” We don’t know if he expected it but he laughs, perhaps conceding that he liked the wink.

We asked Ketan Patel about that revelation. “What does it mean?”. And then the debate begins about the role of AI, and how They see it as an essential component in the future of the PC. Cho and his colleagues have talked about possible changes in interaction—from mouse and keyboard to voice? Who knows—but especially in how to take advantage of artificial intelligence models.

From the cloud to the PC

Today those models are in the cloud and are expensive. At least, if one wants to access the latest advances. It happens with ChatGPT Plus or Midjourney in their most recent versions, but the fact that they want to charge us for using these models is normal: the cost associated with these requests is very high in calculation capacity and, therefore, in energy consumption and even water.

Those responsible for ChatGPT and Midjourney use huge and very expensive infrastructures. Tens, hundreds, and even thousands of GPUs are responsible for this chatbot answering any question with apparent solvency and for Midjourney’s generative AI to create amazing images in just a few seconds.

Doing something like this on a PC is possible, but it is not at all cheap. If you have a latest generation graphics card – an RTX 4090 better than a 4080, and a 4080 better than a 4070 – you can install one of the existing Open Source models. Llama 2 is the reference when it comes to alternatives to ChatGPT, and Stable Diffusion is the reference if you want to generate images at home. The problem is that the performance of these models is not currently comparable to those managed by companies like OpenAI.

Unless you have the aforementioned equipment with the best latest generation graphics, the responses of those “domestic ChatGPT” will be exasperating if one wants to use the most competent models (which are often the ones that handle the greatest number of parameters).

With an RTX 4090 and the Llama 2 model 30B, according to some benchmarks, one is around 30 tokens per second, a more than respectable figure but in which the energy cost must be included: the consumption of these graphics is very high, so Today the practical solution for the general public is to simply use cloud options, such as ChatGPT or Bard.

For Patel and the rest of HP’s managers, however, The future of these chatbots and AI tools is not the cloud, but the PC and laptop. Although they do not give details, they do make it clear that just as Microsoft has just announced its major update to Windows 11 23 H2 with Windows Copilot, in a few months we will see a kind of “HP Copilot” that will be integrated into its PCs and that will go much further than Microsoft’s proposal.

“How is that possible?” I ask. “Nowadays you can do it with a very powerful graphics card, but it is not a viable or practical solution for the vast majority of users,” I add. Ketan Patel smiles again, self-assured. It is clear that he knows (or thinks he knows) something that we do not.

Alex Cho, president of the Personal Systems business at HP.

He tells us how we will see it in a few months. Within a year, for sure. At HP they are developing a solution that is not detailed, but that It seems to be that kind of ChatGPT or Copilot itself. One that will be separate from that of Microsoft and that will be the essential element of that transformation of the PC concept that both Alex Cho and Enrique Lores and the rest of the Microsoft executives have alluded to in the inaugural conference. For them it is also clear.

For them, the PC will go from being a ‘Personal Computer’ to being a ‘Personal Companion’ (personal assistant).

The difference is important, because these devices propose taking advantage of all the data that we keep on our computers to help us work with them and facilitate all types of tasks. Do you have data on your finances? This assistant will be able to create alerts, summaries and even recommendations. Do you have your calendar full? This AI will help you find gaps or rearrange everything better. Have you created a list of future places you want to visit? No problem, the assistant will ask you if you want to organize a trip to one of those destinations and reserve a plane, hotel and restaurants for you.

These are just some of the examples of this new “vertical” philosophy that Patel and his colleagues talked about, and which adds to the traditional horizontal and general vision of PCs: they are all used to browse the Internet or work with documents, but if you want a specific, “vertical” approach, the AI ​​assistant will provide that. It will also do so in a completely private and secure way.: This data does not go to any cloud and the processing is local, on our PC or laptop, so everything stays at home.

The question, of course, is how it will do it when energy and process power requirements are so high right now. For this manager, the answer lies in the partner chips with which they are working. The NPUs (Neural Processing Units) are the secret.

Before, the protagonists were the CPUs and GPUs. Make way: the NPU arrive

That’s where the doubts arise. Apple and its A17 Bionic and Google with its Tensor G3 have precisely been promoting this type of processing units in their mobile SoCs for a long time. Meta and Qualcomm are also working on these advances and announced an alliance in July 2023 to bring Llama 2 AI to mobile phones, but although the capacity of these chips has increased, their current use is restricted (at least, in mobile phones). to the field of computational photography.

The new Intel Meteor Lake NPUs are proposed as a pillar of those future “Personal Companion” that HP was talking about.

The question is whether a processor aimed at laptops and PCs could achieve precisely something like this. This is what Intel certainly seems to propose., which this year has announced a promising qualitative leap with the Meteor Lake and its NPUs. These “neural processing units” won’t necessarily work on their own, and in fact Intel revealed in September how they will be able to combine with the CPU and GPU in all kinds of scenarios. Its performance and capacity have been attempted to be analyzed, although without clear references it is difficult to decide if the leap will be as striking as Intel promises.

In fact, in internal tests with Stable Diffusion v1.5 they saw how running 20 iterations of this generative AI engine using only the NPU took 20.7 seconds and consumed 10 W. When doing so with the GPU helping the NPU time dropped to 11.3 seconds, but 30 W were consumed. The ideal would be to be able to choose if we want to perform the task in less time or consume less energy, but at the moment it is not clear what they will decide in this regard.

Be that as it may, it does not seem that in the short term it will be possible that a future iteration of the Google Tensor (G4, G5?) on a mobile phone or a Meteor Lake integrated into a laptop can offer the processing capacity that an RTX 4090 offers. in AI tasks.

Or can it? Patel could say no more. And yet he continued to appear confident.

“In a few months we will see“, he explains. Just in case, he warns: “this technology will be the first generation, and will improve in successive iterations.” And yet, there he remains, apparently convinced that they have a winning card.

One that, apparently, will make our PCs much more than they are now. And if that is so, perhaps the PC will re-emerge. And then—we assume—will come the smartphone, which could also end up giving us access to a ChatGPT or a Stable Diffusion locally.

One that is private, secure and takes advantage of everything we do on our mobile to make our lives easier. If that promise is fulfilled, We will certainly have a very striking argument to change PC.

