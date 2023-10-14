The Parker probe continues to circle the Sun to try to unravel all its mysteries. Along the way, the NASA device has once again reached record numbers.

The Parker Solar Probe, in addition to being the spacecraft that has come closest to the Sun in history, has broken its own record, once again, as the fastest ship ever built by human hands: 635,266 kilometers per hour.

The milestone was achieved on September 27, halfway through the probe’s seventeenth approach to the Sun, which lasted until October 3, according to PopSci.

Furthermore, on October 9, the speed of the Parker Solar Probe would hypothetically allow a plane to circumnavigate the Earth about 15 times per hour, or jump between New York and Los Angeles in just 20 seconds. Not that any passenger could survive such a trip, but it’s still impressive.

The Parker Solar Probe has also set a new proximity record, having been just 7.2 million kilometers from the Sun’s plasma surface.

To avoid vaporizing at temperatures of nearly 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, the Parker Solar Probe is equipped with a 4.5-inch-thick carbon composite shield to protect its sensitive instruments.

These instruments measure and image the Sun’s surface to help researchers better understand the origins and evolution of solar winds, as well as predict environmental changes in space that could affect life on Earth.

Last month, for example, the probe underwent one of the most intense coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever observed. In doing so, the spacecraft helped test a two-decade-old theory that CMEs interact with interplanetary dust, which will improve the capabilities of space weather forecasting experts.

Despite its arduous journey, NASA reports that the Parker Solar Probe remains in good health and “all systems are functioning normally.”

The most striking thing is that although it has a lot of records, the probe is far from having finished its mission. It still has 7 more solar passes scheduled until 2024.

At that point (well within Mercury’s orbit), the Parker Solar Probe will finally succumb to the Sun’s extreme effects and vaporize in the solar winds: “a kind of poetic ending,” as one mission researcher told PopSci in 2021.