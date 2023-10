Exchange leads to crying, the Franciscus parish in Haaksbergen now knows that. The judge must cooperate with the parish in a land exchange agreed seven years ago with project developer Ben Roerink, who wants to fill the much-discussed Hole in the Market. What does that land cost? This must be determined by an appraiser who the parish must hire within five days. If the parish does not do this, a penalty will be imposed that can amount to 100,000 euros.