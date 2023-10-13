The writing of Panini visited the Gijón Comic Con Metropolis of this year

Comic book conventions, also known as Comic Con, are successful events that always manage to attract numerous followers of the ninth art. Although the one held every year in San Diego is the most famous, in this article we will focus on the Gijón Comic Con Metropolisspecifically in the one that took place this year, since it was attended by several members of the Spanish editorial team of Panini.

What is Metropolis Comic Con?

The edition that was held this summer of 2023, the only place where, in addition to getting signatures and dedications and enjoying the panels, you can purchase an exclusive comic that the company itself Panini has been carried out only for those attending the event, received as visitors Alejandro M. Viturtia (director editorial), a Francis Gonzalez (art director of the Marvel Library and responsible for the study Digital Forge), a Bruno Orive (chief correction officer), Lidia Castillo (editor and interviewer) Juilan M. Clementbecause, in his own words, someone had to tell the bad jokes.

John Romita Jr. at the Metropolis Comic Con

Without a doubt, one of the greatest attractions of the Metropolis Comic Con this year has been the assistance of John Romita Jr.beloved, respected and acclaimed author, who, following in his father’s footsteps, is currently drawing the main masthead of Spidermanaccompanied by the scripts of Zeb Wells. Taking advantage of your visit to the event, Panini did not want to miss the opportunity to launch the volume John Romita Jr. – The Age of Wonderswhich in addition to reviewing his entire career in The House of Ideascontains explanatory articles written by Raimon Fonseca and the already mentioned Lidia Castilloplus a lot of extra material.

Another of the volumes that was in the front row of the Metropolis Comic Con It was the first volume of Masterpiecesdedicated to the header The Invincible Iron Manwhich includes a stage of this veteran member of The Avengers what John Romita Jr. developed together with other great authors, such as David Michelinie y Bob Layton.

We have already commented that Lidia Castillo She is one of the main interviewers of Paniniso it is not surprising that she was the one in charge of talking to John Romita Jr. in the Metropolis Comic Conwhich allowed us to review the middle of his career, until the end of the 20th century, while Pepe Caldelas He led a second panel focused on the 21st.

A second interview, also by Lidia Castillowhose length forced it to be divided into two parts, promises to be full of funny anecdotes and a large dose of emotion and discovery, as readers will be able to see in The Amazing Spiderman #17which goes on sale this month.

Unfortunately, as we have already echoed on this website, John Romita Srdied a few days before his son’s visit to the Metropolis Comic Conwho spoke this way about his father:

My hero and the best man I have ever known. I want to be great and I haven’t achieved it yet, but one day I will achieve it.

Pepe Larraz at the Metropolis Comic Con

Nevertheless, John Romita Jr. He was not the only important artist who attended the Metropolis Comic Consince the presence there of Pepe Larrazresponsible for the drawings of works such as Impossible Avengers (2016), Avengers: No Surrender (2018), Dynasty of X (2019) o Patrol – X (2021 – 2022), allowed us to review his work in full, as can be read, also next month, in the special Patrol – X: Hellfire Gala 2023comic in which they will also participate Adam Kubert, Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, RB Silva, Luciano Vecchio, Joshua Cassara y Gerry Duggan.

Finally, the writing of Panini had the opportunity to take a look at the initial pages of Big Gamein which the drawings of Pepe Larraz are accompanied by the scripts of Mark Millarwhere all the characters created by this writer will have a place, as we will be able to see when Panini publish it in our country.

David Galán Galindo at the Metropolis Comic Con

Another guest of the Metropolis Comic Con was David Galan Galindowho, within the section called One night with Davidtalked about the countless projects he was working on. Away M. Viturtia He took advantage of the circumstance to go on stage and promote Procomic in the Prince Colaborate with Manuel M. Vidala part of which could be seen at the convention.

Other guests of the Metropolis Comic Con

To this edition of the Metropolis Comic Con Other illustrious guests also attended, including Ibán Coello, Salva Espín, Enrique Vegas, Bruno Redondo, Dani Sampere, Jorge Jimenez y Rodney Ramos. Furthermore, the writing of Panini was able to spend the morning Gijon con Javier Rodrigez and the already mentioned Pepe Larrazapart from being grateful to the organizers of the convention, especially with Virginia de la Fuente, Santiago Menendez and the also mentioned Pepe Caldelas.