On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles was evacuated and closed early for “security reasons”, as stated in a tweet of the official profile of the palace, which is one of the most visited tourist attractions in France and is located just outside Paris. The French police said on X (Twitter) of having intervened on the parade ground of Versailles for a suspicious package. The building had already been closed on Saturday due to a bomb threat. Also on Saturday, the Louvre museum in Paris was also evacuated due to a threatening message.

On Friday, France updated the alert level on the attacks, raising it to the highest level foreseen by Vigipirate, the country’s anti-terrorism program. He did so following the attack in a school in Arras – a city in the north-east of the country which is home to significant communities of Muslim and Jewish people – in which a teacher died. According to the authorities, on the same day there was also an attempted terrorist attack near Paris, which failed thanks to the intervention of the security forces.

