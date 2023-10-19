Ozempic is going to change the world and no, it is not a figure of speech. If five years ago someone had told us that a weight loss drug was going (by itself) to boost Denmark’s economy or put supermarkets and sugary drink giants in trouble, we would have thought it was a joke. But that’s how it is.

We are talking about a global phenomenon. We must not forget that, today, more people die from obesity than from traffic accidents and, since 1975, childhood obesity has multiplied tenfold. It is one of the great epidemics of our time and, for the first time, we have a pharmacological approach that works.

In a matter of months, Ozempic has become a huge medical and social laboratory for what obesity treatments will be in the future. And if we are to listen to the experts, that future is bright: the market for Ozempic and similar anti-obesity drugs will move 30 billion dollars at the end of this decade. We are talking about 10% of the entire US budget on medicines. A true outrage that, yes, is going to change the world.

What is Ozempic?

‘Ozempic’ is one of the trade names for ‘semaglutide’. There are many others like ‘rybelsus’ or ‘wegoby’ and there are also compounds (like ‘saxenda’https://www.xataka.com/’liraglutide’ or the imminent ‘tirzepatide’) that work very similarly. Regardless of the name, it is a medication designed to help improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and reduce their risk of heart disease.

But he hasn’t become famous for that. It has become famous because, although it is not a weight loss drug, helps lose weight. In fact, it was a surprise to Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that developed it: study participants reported that they were losing weight and, when they studied it, they discovered that it was true.

Since 2021, there are some formulations such as ‘wegoby’ or ‘saxenda’ that are specifically indicated for weight loss in the US (and a little less recently, in Europe as well). All of them need a medical prescription.

How does Ozempic work?

Semaglutide works as an analogue of the hormone GLP-1. This hormone is synthesized in the L cells of the intestine during our digestive process (in fact, its secretion depends on the presence of nutrients in the lumen of the small intestine).

GLP-1 seems very focused on controlling blood glucose concentration (that’s why Ozempic works with diabetes), but it plays many other roles. functions related to metabolic homeostasis after nutrient absorption. That’s the hormone these medications try to emulate.

So, although “the exact way they act” is not known yet; For practical purposes, what Ozempic does is slow down intestinal transit and thus promote the feeling of satiety. This causes us to consume less food and, in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise, allows us to lose weight.

Does it really make you lose weight?

Although most studies are not done to prove (and evaluate) the potential of weight loss, the ones we do have suggest that they do. For example, the best known is this one that tells us that after studying more than a thousand diabetic adults with an average weight of 90 kilos, the results were weight loss of between two and five kilos.

Nothing too spectacular, but we are talking about a diabetes medication in which weight loss is interesting, but secondary.

We have more information about liraglutide. According to the European Medicines Agency, this compound has been shown to be effective in reducing body weight in 5 major studies involving more than 5,800 adults who were obese or overweight.

Administration of the drug as part of a weight loss program (which included advice on diet and physical activity) resulted in a reduction in body weight of 7.5%, compared with a 2.3% reduction in patients taking placebo. The loss was more pronounced in women than in men

Perhaps the most notable thing about this is that the patients showed “a continuous decrease in body weight during the first 40 weeks of treatment”, but afterward the weight loss achieved was maintained. The weight loss was more

pronounced in women than in men.

What are the side effects?

The truth is that one of the strong advantages of these homologs of the GLP-1 hormone is that they are very safe. They come from being used in patients with a disease full of complications and have shown that (with all the limitations and caveats that we want to put in place) they meet the conditions to become widely used medications.

However, like all medications, they can cause allergies or have contraindications and side effects. According to current studies, things like nausea and gastrointestinal problems fall under common or very common, while pancreatitis and kidney problems fall under rare (but possible).

Also (and this is unlikely to surprise anyone as it is a medication that regulates blood sugar levels) hypoglycemia can occur. Especially in the initial period. However, as these are prescription medications, the details of all of this can easily be discussed with your primary care physician.

