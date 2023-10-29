When the first Tesla Model S came onto the market, one of the features that surprised us the most were those giant screens that allowed all the car’s options to be centralized and controlled by touch.

The option has become a norm not only in Tesla but in other manufacturers, but this minimalism has ended up becoming a problem and annoying some users – including our colleague, Alberto de la Torre – who continue to believe that there is nothing like the physical buttons. What to do if the car does not include them? put them yourself.









Es what a chinese citizen did who bought a Tesla Model vehicle.

For it mounted the panel right under the integrated screen by Tesla. The design of this “button panel” is similar to what, for example, Mercedes used in some of its previous generation cars: it has 12 buttons in total, and in the video shared on Twitter it seems that all of them are functional.

The Chinese user configured these buttons so that, for example, they served as quick access to certain options in the vehicle menu such as controlling the air conditioning, while others executed direct actions such as opening the trunk, adjusting the front seats or folding the rearview mirrors.

These buttons had to be pressed down as well as up, which for example is useful to control multimedia playback and quickly go to the next or previous song.

Only details of the installation are shown, but judging by the video temporarily disassemble the screen Connecting the cables seems simple, and it certainly adds that ability to be able to interact with physical buttons without having to look at the screen.

That is something that has been criticized a lot in this clear trend that is plaguing our cars with screens: an “analogue” Volvo from 2005 already demonstrated that it was safer than cars with screens, and in fact manufacturers like Mazda were consistent and decided to eliminate them of their vehicles to avoid distractions and accidents. And if Madza doesn’t do it, apparently you can too.

Image | @ray4tesla

