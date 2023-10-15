One of the most highlighted aspects in the first phases of the Hamas attack against the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, carried out on Saturday 7 October, was the use by the militiamen of motorized paragliders, used to try to overcome the barrier that divides Israel from the Strip. It is not clear how many militiamen resorted to motorized paragliders, and therefore it is not possible to say with certainty how effective this technique was. However, some witnesses who survived the massacre carried out by Hamas at the music festival near the Re’im kibbutz confirmed that some militiamen who took part in the attack had actually arrived on site on paragliders.

Hamas had shown the use of these paragliders in at least one video describing the training of its militiamen. They are rather cheap vehicles, but they can cover distances of up to 50 kilometers, remaining difficult to intercept. But the use of similar aircraft is not an absolute novelty: in 1987 two militants of the Popular Liberation Front of Palestine (PFLP) left Lebanon on motorized hang gliders to attack an Israeli military base. One managed to land, killing six soldiers and wounding eight.

On November 25, 1987, two aircraft of this type departed from an unknown location in southern Lebanon. One had problems in flight and landed in an area of ​​Lebanese territory that the Israeli army was using as a “safety buffer”: some Israeli soldiers killed the pilot shortly afterwards. The other hang glider however managed to cover a distance of about five kilometers: when it crossed the border, the soldiers on guard heard the noise. Flying at low altitude it had not been reported by radar; an armed helicopter was sent to check the situation anyway, but did not find him.

The pilot landed in a thistle field north of Kiryat Shemona. He was armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol and hand grenades: he had to walk no more than 50 meters to reach the road that led to the military base. Here he encountered a car with two soldiers: he killed one and wounded the other, then continued towards the base, just over a hundred meters away. When he saw him coming, the soldier guarding the entrance ran away instead of trying to stop him: he was later sentenced to three years in prison by a court martial.

The PFLP militiaman was then able to enter and began shooting and throwing hand grenades at the tents where the soldiers were sleeping. He killed five others and wounded seven before being killed himself.

It was the most serious attack suffered by Israel in almost 10 years (in 1978 11 Palestinians killed 37 Israeli citizens) and had great importance: the Popular Front claimed responsibility for it and Yasser Arafat, then leader of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) praised him: «It shows that no barrier or obstacle can stop a guerrilla who has decided to become a martyr».

Overcoming barriers with flying vehicles is a recurring idea of ​​the various groups that have tried to attack the state of Israel over the decades. Hamas has launched two different campaigns of this type in recent years. One in 2018 used fire kites, which crossed the border thanks to the winds coming from the Mediterranean Sea and then caused fires in Israeli territory, especially in agricultural areas. The second, in 2021, exploited the same currents and used normal inflatable balloons filled with helium and knotted together in groups and with a piece of fabric impregnated with flammable material which was set on fire.