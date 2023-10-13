The late director of The Exorcist was also responsible for films such as French Connection, To Live and Die in Los Angeles or The Hunt… and even another not-so-acclaimed exorcism film.

It’s not every day we talk about a horror legend. So much William Petter Blatty (author of The Exorcist and director of The Exorcist III) and William Friedkin are already part of the genre, because they gave shape to a true masterpiece of horror.

The Exorcist are big words. Believe it or not, it is a great film that makes you question your faith in the Christian religion, which gave rise to numerous sequels and spin-offs.

In fact, a few days ago The Exorcist: Believer was released, a direct sequel to the 1973 film that recupera a Ellen Burstyn (who played Regan’s mother) for the cause.

It is not at the level of the original film, but it delves into a fascinating story of terror and belief in exorcisms. And we must also remember the high dramatic load of The Exorcist.

What you may not know is that William Friedkin, now deceased, directed another exorcism ”film” in his career. Today we talk about The Devil and Father Amortha documentary with a lot of crumbs.

The other side of ”exorcism”, by William Friedkin

Blumhouse

In The Exorcist, we witness a tragic horror story that analyzes several aspects: the scientific side of exorcisms, the loss of faith or overcoming trauma in the family.

Con The Devil and Father Amorth, William Friedkin apuesta por a 70 minute documentary that addresses similar topics… but from a theoretically real perspective.

The objective is simple: accompany the elderly Gabriele Amorth, an Italian priest specializing in exorcismswith a new case.

In this documentary, we meet a 46-year-old Italian woman who appears to be possessed, while Amorth tries to cure her following the classic ritual. Meanwhile, William Friedkin records in amazement with his camera.

Some aspects of The Exorcist are also mentioned in The Devil and Father Amorth, as well as the significance that the 1973 film has projected on the Christian religion.

Without a doubt, the best part of The Devil and Father Amorth lies in scientific analysis of what we see, a theme that was also part of the Warner Bros. film. In fact, it even makes us question whether what we see could be a real exorcism or not.

But the house of cards falls due to its effective moments, worthy of a B-movie. In some moments, It feels like the documentary is edited to be scary.giving confusing signals that could be interpreted as ”a montage”.

Be that as it may, at least we could see William Friedkin returning to exorcisms and terror, as in his most emblematic film. What did you think of The Exorcist: Believer? Have you seen the entire Exorcist franchise?