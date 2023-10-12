The manga by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari continues to add success, reaching the surprising figure of 14 million copies in circulation.

Ai Hoshino, a character who has conquered Japan with her charisma

Join the conversation

Define a Oshi no Ko as the biggest surprise of 2023 when it comes to anime is an understatement. It is probably Aka Akasaka’s best-rated work and thanks to its excellent anime adaptation carried out by the Doga Kobo studio, it is a priority to mention Oshi no Ko if we want to list The best anime released this year.

The Oshi no Ko anime has conquered Japan thanks, among many things, to its solid treatment of characters and its original way of telling stories with some fantastic element, both the light side and the dark side of the idol world. Its manga version is also enjoying enormous commercial success to the point of managing to put into circulation none other than 14 million copies.

The Oshi no Ko manga, one of the most successful of 2023

To the manga starring the brothers Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino Only 12 volumes were enough to reach this incredible number of copies distributed, making clear the wonderful reception that this work has had and the good commercial future that still lies ahead.

Although the Oshi no Ko manga had considerable success in Japan, its adaptation to anime has served to greatly increase your popularityand during the broadcast of the first season sales volumes grew by 140% until reaching 12 million, so it has needed a few more months to accumulate another 2 million more volumes distributed.

The best of all is that we can still enjoy Oshi no Ko for a little longer. Due to the enormous success of the anime, there is a second season on the way and although Aka Akasaka confirmed that he already has in mind the way in which the main story of this work will end, we should still have things ahead of us. the entire final stretch of the manga.

As with the fun work Kaguya-sama: Love is War, also by Aka Akasaka, Editorial Ivrea has been in charge of distributing the Oshi no Ko manga in our country and is currently the first 10 volumes are available for your purchase.

Join the conversation