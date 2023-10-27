They have revealed the ideas that were in the initial drafts of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four.

They have shared some very interesting details about the next Fantastic Four movie. Now we know that the first drafts of the script hint at the appearance of the fearsome Doctor Doom and two brutal signings for the team.

Although everything indicates that Doctor Doom will not be the main villain of Avengers: Secret Wars, early versions of the script planned to include the iconic character in The Fantastic Four. But he was just in the post-credits scene. Now everything indicates that they have discarded that idea and we will have to wait a while to see Victor Von Doom again.

What other characters had they included?

What makes this film even more intriguing is that initial sketches suggested the inclusion of Franklin and Valeria Richards.

As the children of Reed and Susan Richards, the addition of these two characters brings up the idea that the team has been around for generations, with an incredibly powerful son and an extremely intelligent daughter. The role of these two in the future of the Fantastic Four remains a mystery.

Now, is when everything mixes with Star Wars. The initial director of The Fantastic Four was Jon Watts (Spider-Man trilogy), who left the project to sign for the galactic saga, since he will be in charge of the Skeleton Crew series. This story is about some children who get lost in space and have to live a few adventures to get back home. It seems that those ideas that we will see in the program that will come to Disney Plus were the basis of The Fantastic Four and that is why the young Franklin and Valeria Richards were included.

Director Matt Shakman has changed things.

Although the introduction of two young superheroes could give a unique twist to the story and differentiate this team from previous versions, it seems that in the end we will not see Franklin and Valeria Richards. Since there are many rumors and few confirmations. But they have leaked that Fantastic Four could be set in the 1960s, or even be another reality, before reaching Earth-616.

So far, it looks like Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn are all but confirmed as Invisible Woman and the Human Torch, respectively. As for the leader of the group, names like Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal and Matt Smith are mentioned as possible Mister Fantastic.

Antonio Banderas also remains in the mix as a possible Galactus, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach could play The Thing, especially following recent rumors that the character may be a woman.

Let’s hope they confirm the cast soon. Meanwhile, we can review the previous installments of this team on Disney Plus with this link.

