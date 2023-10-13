Did you know that Freddy Krueger could have been forgotten? Wes Craven wanted a happy ending for A Nightmare on Elm Street, he discovers why everything changed

Hey, horror movie fans, have you ever wondered what the world would have been like without Freddy Krueger haunting our dreams? Well hold on, because Wes Craven, the creator of this gem of horror, wanted to give A Nightmare on Elm Street a happy ending. Incredible true!

Wes Craven and the happy ending that was not

But before we get to the heart of the matter, let’s take a jump in time. In the early ’80s, Craven was going through a tough time. His uncle couldn’t find work, he was broke and had lost his house. But he never lost faith. The filmmaker wrote the script for A Nightmare on Elm Street at a time when no one wanted to bet on another slasher film. Who would say it now? The man even has Universal’s rejection letter framed in his office.

This is where it comes into the picture. Bob Shaye, founder of New Line Cinema. This guy, with experience distributing movies to universities, decided to invest in Craven. And although the initial budget of $700,000 ended up exceeding a million, Shaye had no regrets. In fact, the financing was so chaotic that part of the money came from a Yugoslavian who wanted to get his girlfriend into the movies. How crazy!

The Turning Point: Freddy vs. Nancy

Nancy Thompson, played by Heather Langenkamp, ​​was going to be the heroine of this film that almost ended up like a fairy tale. But Shaye’s ambition to turn it into a franchise put that happy ending in check. According to the producer, Freddy needed one last scare that would leave the door open for future installments. And yes, that changed everything. Nancy was going to be the protagonist of an ending that radiated hopebut Shaye’s proposal led her to be part of a terrifying ending that left Freddy as the great winner.

What’s more, Shaye’s choice, beyond being a blow to Craven’s original script, sparked a debate about prioritizing villains over strong heroines. Actress Heather Langenkamp even made a documentary, “I Am Nancy,” questioning Freddy’s prominence over Nancy.

The birth of a monster

can’t talk about Freddy Krueger without going back to the roots of the character. In the beginning, the character was inspired by the fears and experiences of his creator, Wes Craven. Freddy may have been just another movie villain, but his trademark razor glove and dark humor made him a symbol of horror cinema. The formula proved so successful that it generated a real wave of copies and variations, but none could achieve the notoriety of the original.

And while Freddy established himself as a pillar of terror, New Line Cinema was experiencing a boom. Before ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ the studio was little more than a passing comet in the film industry. But Krueger’s arrival changed everything, filling theaters and solidifying New Line as the “house that Freddy built“. Now, more than three decades later, the influence of the character and the franchise continues to be palpable in each new installment of the genre.

The man in the striped sweater

In the end, it seems that Shaye’s decision was the right one in business terms. A Nightmare on Elm Street grossed $24 million and established New Line Cinema as “the house that Freddy built.” But if one thing is clear, it is that Krueger’s unique character, masterfully played by Robert Englund, marked a before and after in the genre. He became an icon that eclipsed other movie monsters like Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees, not only because of his appearance but because of that personality and those lapidary phrases that made him unique.

Although Nancy’s prominence was overshadowed, it was not all bad news for her. She returned in the franchise’s third installment, Dream Warriors, fiercer than ever. And while Wes Craven may have regretted the change of ending, there is no doubt that Freddy Krueger became an irreplaceable pillar of popular culture. So, whether we like it or not, we live in a world where Freddy is eternal. And that, friends, is both a blessing and a curse.