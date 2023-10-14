How, by whom and why was Naruto’s Rasengan created? We give you the answers.

A few months ago, a Naruto spin-off manga was launched, starring Minato Namikaze, as a reward for having taken first place in a Naruto character popularity poll launched last year. This Minato one-shot spin-off manga could give more insight into the characterand even revealed the origin story of one of the most powerful techniques in Masashi Kishimoto’s work: the Rasengan.

This one-shot has not only revealed a little about what Minato and Kushina’s lives were like when they were young, before Naruto was born, but also, As mentioned before, it has revealed How the Rasengan was created in Masashi Kishimoto’s story.

How and who created the Rasengan

The one-shot manga starring Naruto’s father reveals that Minato was trying to perfect a technique with which he could confront the Bijus and Jinchurikiswith the aim of showing it to Kushina and helping her protect herself in case she was called to the battlefield, since they were at war.

This manga shows how Minato is training with Jiraiya, but he cannot master his technique, so the latter explains the theory of the swirl in the hair, which dictates that the chakra must be concentrated in the direction of said swirl. However, they discover that Minato has two swirls in his hair that go in opposite directions, so Jiraiya, with great confusion and not knowing how to solve the problem, He tells Minato to take a break, and brings ice cream for both of them..

The ice cream popsicles that Jiraiya was carrying were stuck together, and he asks Minato which side he prefers, to which the young man responds that “either of the two will do”, which gives him a great idea of ​​how to solve the problem with your technique. Minato realizes that what he must do with your chakra for your technique to work is to modulate it in both directions equallyand once you try it, you can finally see your technique finally taking shape and being finished.

After this, Minato starts thinking about what he should call the new technique he has developed, stating that he will name it “Jiraiya-style double swirl ball inspired by halo ice cream”to which Jiraiya, disappointedly, responds by saying that it is too long and tacky a name.

Some time and a battle against the Kyubi later, Minato meets Kushina again, and they talk again about her technique, and she tells him that the name he had chosen is extremely tacky and long, and that, if it is a technique for her, she wants to be the one to name it. It is so The young woman decides to call her “Rasengan”, which, she explains, means “Spiral Ball”..

Why was the Rasengan created?

As mentioned earlier, The Rasengan Ninjutsu technique was invented by Minato Namikazewith the help of Jiraiya and, as he himself mentions, based on one of the chakra balls fired by one of the enemy Bijuus.

Likewise, regarding Minato’s motivation with the creation of the Rasengan, the manga reveals that the young Namikaze’s intention was nothing more and nothing less than protecting Kushina.

It is known that Kushina, like Naruto, is a Jinchuriki of the Kyubi, so she was destined to participate in the battlefield, since they were at war, which inspires Minato to create a technique with which the girl can defend herself from the Bijuus and Jinchurikis if you need it.

Furthermore, while Minato confesses to Kushina that he has developed his technique in order to protect her, he also lets her know that the reason he wants to protect her is because he would not like to lose her, this being a sign of the great affection that Minato had for Kushina.

Knowing this, it goes without saying that the Rasengan is not only one of the most powerful and outstanding techniques that exist in the history of Naruto, but also one of the most significant, due to the background it has.

