Dragon Ball It is one of the manganime franchises that has accompanied more generations throughout its history, so over the years since its existence it has presented some epic situations that have remained etched in the retinas of millions of viewers. Right now, It is active through Dragon Ball Super, although the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima is also being prepared and in other canonical works many dedicated to fan service are contributed, such as the transformation that Raditz deserved. However, Going back to the origins, there is a detail about Goku’s name that very few know.

In this way, there is a detail of the origin of the name of the saiyan warrior that has a reference that not all followers of the Dragon Ball franchise they know Although it is known what Akira Toriyama was inspired to create the first saga, which is none other than the legend of The Journey to the West, a Chinese novel published in the 16th century during the Ming dynasty. However, what many may not know is that the name Son Goku has a clear reference to this work.

Son Goku is the Japanese translation of the Chinese name Sun Wukong, written with the characters 悟空. Goku’s name, in essence, is Sun Wukong. However, the connection to Sun Wukong doesn’t end there, as Goku’s alternate name also has deep connections to his journey as a martial artist. However, the most interesting thing about this nomenclature is that the literal translation for Goku’s name defines it as “illuminated into the void”a conception that fits with the moment in which the saiyan warrior masters Ultra Instinctgiving up his feelings, giving him that feeling of emptiness.

Without a doubt, a fabulous reference that very few know, since The origin of Goku’s name may have defined the path that has been set for Ultra Instinctone of the most powerful transformations in the entire history of Dragon Ball.

