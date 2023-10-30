In Bangladesh on Sunday, after a day of widespread protests against the government, police arrested opposition leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and dozens of other members of the same party. Alamgir and the others are accused of being involved in various capacities in some episodes of violence committed during the protests, but their arrest is considered an attempt by the government in power to repress the opposition, a few months before the next elections.

Over 100,000 people participated in the weekend protests, mainly concentrated in the capital Dhaka, calling for the resignation of the current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and the organization of early elections. Within a few hours the protests resulted in violent clashes between demonstrators and police: some vehicles were set on fire and the police dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas and rubber bullets. At least two people died, a policeman and a protester, and dozens of others were injured, it is not clear how many.

The arrest of Alamgir, who is 75 years old, and that of other party members has brought to a new level of intensity the clash between the BNP and Hasina’s party, the Awami League, which has governed Bangladesh for 15 years and which , according to the opposition, is implementing a general repression of dissent.

In total, over 500 supporters and members of the opposition were arrested, mainly from the BNP (at least 164) and Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party. In the previous days, many other opposition supporters had been arrested, although it is not known exactly how many: according to the BNP, over 3,000 party supporters were arrested in the last week, while according to the Dhaka police there were fewer than 1,500.

It is unclear what exactly Alamgir and the other party members are accused of. One hypothesis is that the charges concern the murder of a policeman who died during the clashes, another the assault on the home of an important member of the judiciary, again during the protests.

Alamgir has been the leader of the BNP since the arrest of the former prime minister and previous leader of the party Khaleda Zia, sentenced to 17 years on charges of having embezzled funds intended for the construction of an orphanage in 2018: according to her supporters the sentence it would be due to political reasons.

Hasina’s government, which has guaranteed Bangladesh strong economic growth, is accused of corruption and a series of human and civil rights violations: several activists and members of the opposition have been arrested in recent years. The government was also accused of electoral fraud in the last elections, those of 2018, which Hasina’s party won by a landslide. The next elections in Bangladesh should be held in January 2024: according to the opposition they will not be free elections.