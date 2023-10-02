Emil Hansson was crowned match winner with two goals on Sunday afternoon in the Overijssel meeting between Heracles Almelo and PEC Zwolle (2-1). But perhaps even more importantly: with his strong start to the season, the left winger seems to have finally put an end to the label of being a typical ‘first division footballer’. RTV Oost sports reporters Nico Wantia and Tijmen van Wissing shed light on Hansson and of course the performances of FC Twente, PEC and Go Ahead Eagles are also discussed in episode #175 of De Oosttribune Podcast.