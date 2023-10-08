Hotman Paris once said that the only way for Jessica Wongso to be free from her 20 year prison sentence was to apply for clemency to the President of Indonesia. However, Jessica Wongso was reluctant to use this method.

This confession was conveyed by Otto Hasibuan as Jessica Wongso’s lawyer during the Cyanide Coffee case. In Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast, Otto Hasibuan admitted that he had discussed the issue of clemency with Jessica Wongso.

“Three years ago I spoke to Jessica, carefully. I said, I only felt sorry for her, even though I didn’t agree,” said Otto Hasibuan, quoted from YouTube Karni Ilyas Club, on Friday (6/10/2023) .

“But I casually asked, ‘Jessica, if I could convince the president or another authority based on legal evidence, that you could be released by applying for clemency, would you like it or not?’,” he continued.

Hearing this, Jessica Wongso immediately asked Otto again about the conditions for applying for clemency. Where Jessica Wongso must admit her actions if she wants to get clemency.

“The condition is that you have to confess, ask the President for forgiveness,” answered Otto. “He said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I won’t apologize, I don’t want to admit to something I never did’.”

Not just once, Otto, recently he even asked the same thing again when he visited Jessica in prison. However, Jessica remained firm in her stance not to apply for clemency because she felt innocent.

“Five days or three days ago I spoke again with Jessica. Because at that time I thought I was still new in (prison), I didn’t know the pain inside, after 7 years, who knows, you might change because you have suffered too much inside. ,” said Otto.

“The second time I asked, do you want to (confess)? (Jessica said) ‘Oh, don’t ask me that question again, leave me here, whether it’s 10 years or the rest of my life, that’s okay,” he explained. “If Uncle asks me to admit to something I didn’t do, I won’t do it.”

Otto Hasibuan could only remain silent when he heard Jessica Wongso’s confession. In fact, he felt moved because his client preferred to spend his days in prison, rather than be released through applying for clemency. (Ismail)