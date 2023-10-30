Despite being one of his most popular sagas, actor Sylvester Stallone gives this Rocky movie a 0 out of 10.

The legendary Rocky franchise has had its ups and downs since Sylvester Stallone became known as an unknown boxer who reached the top. The original film was a smash hit, receiving praise and taking home three Academy Awards in 1977, including Best Picture and Best Director. However, the sequels that followed struggled in both quality and critical and commercial acceptance.

Even Sylvester Stallone admitted that he didn’t like one at all. This is Rocky V (1990) by John G. Avildsen. Since the actor himself commented: “Rocky V was bad. It was a failure. “Definitely, it was not up to par.”

When asked to rate the Rocky movies on a scale of one to ten, Sylvester Stallone gave the fifth installment a resounding zero, describing it as “bad” and “out of step.” Stallone’s discontent with Rocky V is not something he experiences alone, as the film currently holds a disappointing 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest rating of the entire series.

Why don’t you like the movie?

In Rocky V, we see how the protagonist’s life has taken a negative turn. He has lost much of his fortune due to financial mismanagement, has become estranged from his son, and is forced to retire after suffering physical trauma. While the other Rocky films conclude with a thrilling boxing match in the ring, the fifth installment culminates in a street fight under the dim flickering lights of streetlights. It’s no surprise that Sylvester Stallone doesn’t have fond memories of the film and believes his character deserved a better ending.

Although not everything was negative, since since he did not like that ending to his beloved saga, Sylvester Stallone decided to return in 2006 to Rocky Balboa and then began the Creed saga that starred Michael B. Jordan. Plus, the 2018 sequel gave Rocky some proper closure, seeing him reconcile with his son. In fact, he no longer participated in the third installment that hit theaters in 2023.

What is Rocky V about?

Sylvester Stallone and Rocky V

The plot of Rocky V takes us immediately after the events of Rocky IV, in which Balboa becomes an American national hero after his victory over the fearsome Ivan Drago in the Soviet Union. However, this victory comes at a price. As he begins to experience health complications that threaten his life. The aftermath of the toughest fight of his career manifests itself in uncontrollable tremors in his hands, a sign that something is not right.

Rocky announces his retirement from boxing during a press conference. However, his life takes an unexpected turn with the appearance of George Washington Duke, an extravagant promoter who seeks to convince Rocky to return to the ring. Duke proposes a match against his pupil, Union Cane, in Tokyo, but Rocky initially rejects the offer.

But things get even more complicated for Sylvester Stallone’s character. A mistake causes the boxer to go bankrupt, leaving him in a desperate financial situation. Faced with this crossroads, Rocky decides to sell everything and return to his neighborhood. He eventually finds a new boxer named Tommy and begins to coach him. This one manages to reach the top, but it is thanks to the promoter Duke. Even so, the press attacks him, telling him that he will never live up to Rocky and this angers Tommy, who goes to his former coach’s house to confront him. There is a big street fight between the two where Rocky wins.

The film also explores the relationship between Rocky and his son, played by Sage Stallone, the real-life son of Sylvester Stallone. The young man feels displaced as his father focuses on Tommy’s career. This creates tensions in the Balboa family and adds an emotional dimension to the plot.

Do you like Rocky V? It doesn’t seem so bad to me, it may not be on par with Rocky IV, which for me is the best next to the original. But I’m not going to give it a zero either. Although I care more about your opinion, what you can leave me in the comments.