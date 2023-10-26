Suara.com – The name Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi is currently a hot topic of conversation thanks to her excellent performance as the first Indonesian volleyball player to play in the South Korean Volleyball League (V League). How much is Megawati Hangestri’s salary as the only hijab-wearing volleyball player playing in the Gingseng State league?

For Indonesian volleyball fans, Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi is no stranger. How could it not be, Megawati Hangestri is a talented volleyball player who has many achievements.

This volleyball athlete who is 185 cm tall also immediately became a star in South Korea even though she had recently joined the Daejeon JungKwanJang Red Sparks club, Megawati immediately tuned in and even became the best player (MVP) in a row in two matches.

Most recently, Megawati Hangestri contributed 31 points in the Daejeon JungKwanJang Red Sparks match against the elite team, Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders and was named MVP.

This 24 year old volleyball player’s slick game earned him the nickname “Megatron” by fans in Indonesia, and is now even a new idol in Ginseng Country.

So, how much is Megawati Hangestri’s salary in the Korean League? Following is the review.

Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi’s salary in the Korean League

Before finding out how much Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi’s salary is in the Korean League, let’s first look at her profile and career journey in the world of volleyball below which is interesting to know.

Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi is a volleyball player who was born on September 20 1999 in Jember, East Java. That means, currently Pratiwi is 24 years old. Currently, Megawati is active as a volleyball player for a Korean club.

Meanwhile, Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi began to know the sport of volleyball from a young age. Even though she was not born into a family close to the world of volleyball, Pratiwi still has a dream of becoming an outstanding volleyball player so she continues to practice.

As a result, at the age of 14, this volleyball player has participated in various regional and national level volleyball competitions. In 2015, Megawati also joined the Surabaya Bank Jatim club in Livoli’s First Division.

At the end of 2015, Megawati was successfully proposed by Jakarta Pertamina Fastron and experienced the Pro League Professional League. At a young age, this hijab-wearing volleyball player has successfully won various achievements.

There are several achievements obtained, namely in 2022 he won the title of best player in Livoli’s main division, in 2021 he won the title of best scorer in the Southeast Asian zone Olympic qualification, in 2023 he won the title of best opponent in the AVC Challenge Cup, and best opponent in club competitions throughout Southeast Asia.

Currently, Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi has joined to strengthen the Korean club Red Sparks in the Korean League for the 2023/2024 season. While at the Korean club, quite a few were curious about the salary Pratiwi received.

While strengthening the Korean club, it was reported that Megawati received a salary of 100,000 US dollars or the equivalent of Rp. 1.5 billion for one season. Not only that, Pratiwi will also receive bonuses worth 7.5 million if Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks becomes club champion.