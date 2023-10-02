The dengue epidemic in Bangladesh, which began in July, has caused more than a thousand deaths. This is the most serious ever to occur in the country: more people died from it in 2023 than in all previous years combined. Although the disease has been detected in Bangladesh since the 1960s, the first death was recorded in 2000. Since then, dengue epidemics have become increasingly severe in the country: last year was the worst year, with 281 deaths, less than a third of those recorded so far this year.

Bangladeshi doctors say this year’s variant appears to be a particularly aggressive variant of the virus (there are four different types of dengue virus, plus a probable fifth), and that patients’ conditions are worsening faster than in typical dengue cases . Bangladesh’s health system is starting to show difficulties in managing cases: most hospitals in the capital Dhaka have more patients than they can accommodate, and they are running out of supplies of intravenous fluids, essential for treating dehydrated patients .

An awareness campaign has begun in the country to prevent puddles from forming in which mosquitoes that transmit the virus can breed. This year, a particularly rainy and hot monsoon season may have contributed to the spread of these mosquitoes. Dengue is a tropical infectious disease caused by a virus and transmitted by some species of mosquitoes. In Bangladesh and other countries in the equatorial zone it is endemic, and causes fever, headache, joint pain and an exanthema (i.e. a skin rash) that resembles that of measles. In rare cases, dengue can lead to very high fever accompanied by internal bleeding, which can be fatal. It usually takes several weeks for its complete course and to date there are no vaccines effective enough to prevent it, although there has been some progress.

