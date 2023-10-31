The Caballero brothers’ series already has a premiere date on Prime Video, with a season full of craziness in Contubernio 49.

This morning, Prime Video announced its premieres for November with The One That Comes included among the contents, but without an exact date. Luckily, we haven’t had to wait too long to find out when the madness of Recio and company begins again.

It will be the November 10 when madness once again takes over each floor of Contubernio 49 in the new episodes of the series, which has Amador Rivas with more problems than usual, new faces and others not so unknown.

Jordi Sánchez, Nathalie Seseña, Pablo Chiapella, Félix Gómez, Carlos Areces, Luis Merlo, Fernando Tejero, Miren Ibarguren, Loles León, Petra Martínez, Eva Isanta, Mamen García and Macarena Gómez They make up the core of the new season’s cast.

We will also have Paz Padilla back to The one that is coming, in addition to Raul Peña and Ana Arias like their respective characters from The People. Rocio MarinIn addition, it replaces the deceased Laura Gómez-Lacueva like Greta.

The imminent return of The one that is coming to Prime Video

At the top of this article, you will find the new trailer for season 14 of the series Alberto and Laura Caballero, with tons of humor and a very bizarre nod to No one lives here. We also leave you the synopsis of the season so you don’t miss anything.

“The Recios open a fish shop and are set to recover their empire. However, the marchioness will put all her efforts into evicting them from her sister’s premises and making them fail, but Antonio will defend himself by going as far as he has to go.

Amador discovers something unprecedented about his health that explains his past and will change his life. Fermín continues trying to get his act together and live according to his code as a beach scoundrel, but neither Bruno nor the universe will make it easy for him.

Yoli finally finds love with a stormy and stressful relationship, just the way she likes it, while Menchu ​​continues trying to get into her life. Maite discovers the importance of friendship, even if it is forced, and Greta tries to combine the presidency of the building with her role as her landlady, her dull marriage and, above all, with the growing problems that her teenage daughter creates for her. .

Cristina and Martín, the new neighbors, move into the building, fresh from their retirement in Soria, to discover that perhaps life in the town wasn’t so bad.”

Everything ready for you Prime Video season 14 of La que se cerca starts next November 10. Take a seat, the residents of Contubernio 49 don’t wait for anyone.