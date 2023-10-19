The series is preparing its triumphant return to Prime Video with its fourteenth season, which has already begun its promotion.

This week, with season 13 of La que se cerca about to end its free-to-air run on Telecinco, the Caballero brothers’ series wanted to make a splash by launching the trailer for its 14th season.

It was last Monday when the first proper trailer for the new season of La que se cerca was released, with an eye toward its imminent premiere on Prime Video.

Of course, the serie It comes loaded with new features, including three new actors that we have already talked about, but on whom we are going to focus today.

The first addition to Department has been the result of sad necessity: the death of Laura Gómez-Lacueva, who played Greta Garmendia In season 14, he put the production in a bind. Instead of removing the character, who occupies a central place in the new plots of Contubernio 49, it was decided to sign Rocio Marin to replace the Aragonese.

Three new signings presented by La que se looming

In the case of the other two additions to the cast of the series by Alberto and Laura Caballero, in reality, they are not that new, at least if you follow the rest of the productions of the two brothers.

Raúl Peña and Ana Arias They arrive at La que se cerca to resume their characters from El pueblo: Martín Segurola Garralda and Cristina Garcíarespectively.

The first major advance of The one that is coming has anticipated crazy plots so that Strong and company continue giving their all during the eight new episodes of the series. Without a doubt, season 14 has even more surprises in store for us that we will discover soon.

Meanwhile, the unknown is when season 14 of The one that is coming will arrive Prime Video, but it will surely be before the end of the year. We will remain attentive to the announcement of the release date.