One Piece showrunner Matt Owens has revealed his desire to feature Marvel stars for the second season

Owens held an AMA on Reddit on October 6, where he introduced himself as “a huge anime/manga fan, storyteller, and contributor. My previous work on numerous shows such as THE DEFENDERS, LUKE CAGE, and AGENTS OF SHIELD has led me to manifest my dream of sharing my favorite manga with the world. Bringing ONE PIECE to life has been an incredible experience for me and my team.” Between questions and praise, they asked him which actors from his previous series he would like to incorporate into One Piece. Luke Cage star Mike Colter was suggested by a fan to which Owens exclaimed “I love Mike! It would be great to bring him,” and he added, “I also adore Clark Gregg and I think he would have a lot of fun playing in the world of One Piece.”

Owens worked with Mike Colter on Luke Cage as a co-writer for several episodes of the television series. Any Colter role in One Piece would likely take on a very different tone, swapping the realistic for the surreal. Gregg, who Owens also worked with on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, was said to probably have a lot of fun in the crazy world of One Piece. This may not be a surprise given Gregg’s role within the MCU; despite not having any powers he became a fan-favorite character due to the contrast with his deadpan humor and surreal situations. One of the fans who participated in the AMA suggested that he could play Whitebeard.

He would like to develop One Piece Spi-offs

A fan suggested to Owens if the series was successful enough, if any character could have a spin-of, to which the showrunner responded “I would love for it to happen! There are so many stories we have yet to fully immerse ourselves in. I would love to do a series with a young Mihawk. See his rise in the world, and interact with other prominent figures of the past.”

They also asked him about what it was like to create the tone of the series, as well as the amount of practical effects versus CGI, and of course the fights we saw in One Piece. “It was incredibly difficult! One Piece has a very whimsical tone and we wanted to keep it as much as possible without alienating people. That was really one of the biggest challenges. Most of our sets are practical. Our design and construction teams did an incredible job bringing the world to life in a way that feels real. Of course, there are some visual effects here and there, but we never had our actors just standing in front of a green screen. There was always something to look at and interact with. It helps performance and helps the world feel tangible and real. The ships were real. You could walk on all of them. Some of them were actually in the water and some were not.

Regarding the fights, Owen added that “The actors went through a lot of training! They had to learn their particular fighting styles and weapons, as well as learn choreography for particular fights. And keep up with strength and flexibility training too. Everyone worked very hard. And our stunt team was great not only at the choreography but also at helping train everyone.”

Will we see Jamie Lee Curtis in One Piece?

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis lobbied last year to join the series, revealing that she is a big fan of Eiichiro Oda’s manga. In September, an Instagram post from Curtis showed her intentions to push for the role after the strikes concluded, to which Owens responded, “Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! There is no need to press. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let’s talk!” Owens also revealed that he was a fan of The Bear at the AMA. “It’s great company for us!” Owens responded to a positive message that grouped the two programs together. The Bear is also one of my favorites of the year! Thank you so much!”.

Are you a fan of the series? Would you like to see any of these stars in One Piece?