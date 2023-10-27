The One Piece Rocks Pirates came very close to dominating the world 40 years ago, although they undoubtedly dominated the seas.

Previously we talked about the 10 interesting facts about the Rocks Pirates, and we met an unexpected member of the crew. This is important because much of the main story revolves around this crew, and that affects both the anime chapters and the manga leaks.

It is for this reason that it does not hurt to review all the members of the Rocks Pirates confirmed so far in One Piece.

Edward Newgate

No introductions are needed for the famous Whitebeard, who was one of the Rocks Pirates from One Piece.

Edward Newgate was a man without many ambitions other than to have a family and be loved. Even so, he achieved important achievements, from becoming an emperor of the sea to being proclaimed the strongest man in the world.

Not only could he create earthquakes and earthquakes thanks to his Gura-Gura no mi fruit, but he also had Haki control of the highest level.

Charlotte Linlin

Also known as Big Mom, Charlotte Linlin was one of the most fearsome members of the One Piece Rocks Pirates.

She became a sea empress like Kaido and Whitebeard, her former nakamas. She became the captain of the Big Mom Pirates which basically consisted of her hundreds of children. Despite her motherly appearance, she was a cruel and capricious tyrant who did not tolerate disobedience or failure.

Kaido

There’s not much to say about this member of the One Piece Rocks Pirates.

Kaido joined the crew at a young age, and from then on he was already very powerful. He obtained his devil fruit from Big Mom, and since then he was able to transform into a dragon.

Kaido would later form his own crew called the Beast Pirates and become one of the four emperors of the sea.

Shiki

Those who have enjoyed the movies will know Shiki the Golden Lion, one of the former members of the Rocks Pirates from One Piece.

As we saw in his encounter with the Mugiwara, Shiki was extremely powerful. So much so that the Navy freaked out when they found out he escaped from Impel Down.

At some point he abandoned the Rocks Pirates and came to rival Gol D. Roger with his power to control gravity.

Buckingham Stussy

Buckingham Stussy is one of the One Piece Rocks Pirates who has given the most people to talk about.

You probably recognize her as an elegant and sophisticated woman who works as a CP-0 agent. However, this she is nothing more than a clone of the real pirate Buckingham Stussy.

This fearsome criminal is still alive, but not much is known about her. However, she claims that she had a son with Whitebeard, Weevil, who ended up becoming Shichibukai.

Captain John

Captain John was one of the legendary Rocks Pirates in One Piece who challenged the World Government 40 years ago.

This particular pirate was known for his great treasure, which was sought after by many, including his subordinate Buggy. He also because he is a heavy alcohol drinker.

Although he died a long time ago, his soul returned as a zombie thanks to Gecko Moria’s ability.

Glorious

A very interesting figure related to the Rocks Pirates of One Piece is undoubtedly Gloriosa, a recent revelation from the manga.

Gloriosa is the former empress of the Kuja tribe, who ruled Amazon Lily three generations ago before Boa Hancock took over. She is better known as Grandma Nyon, and is the oldest person on the island.

Despite having helped Luffy before the time skip, it turns out that she was a dangerous member of the Rocks Pirates, as revealed in the manga. It seems that she returned to the island to guide the new empresses after the crew was separated from her. She may even have had feelings for Edward Newgate.

Rocks D. Xebec

Of course we can’t forget the captain of the Rocks Pirates from One Piece, Rocks D. Xebec.

There is much mystery surrounding this visionary bandit, including his powers and how he died in God Valley.

However, it is known that he aimed to become King of the World, and had an excellent eye for choosing his crew.

Wang Zhi/Ochoku

A long time ago, Hachinosu was the “Pirate Paradise”, practically unreachable by the navy. Wang Zhi was one of the One Piece Rocks Pirates most feared by officers.

According to Sengoku’s words, Wang Zhi was an impressive pirate on the level of Captain John and Shiki. It is unknown what happened to him after the Rocks Pirates split, but we do know that he was defeated by Blackbeard in the Rocky Port Incident.

Silver Ax

Silver Ax is another of the most powerful members of the One Piece Rocks Pirates, even though we know relatively little.

All that was confirmed about this were Sengoku’s words. He assured that he was a fearsome pirate, although we do not even know his appearance or his powers.