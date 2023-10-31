The One Company arrives in Mexico to bring Made in Italy

The One Company, a leading company in the foreign trade of Italian food products with approximately 2,000 containers of goods moved every year, continues to grow and, after having finalized the acquisition of PF&Partners, has landed on the Mexican market, the most important in Central America, gaining primacy as an exporter of Italian food in the country. In fact, there are approximately 100 containers and an equivalent value of 2 million euros of signed Distribution Contracts, which The One Company, founded in 2010 by the entrepreneur Lorenzo Zurino, will bring to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cancùn, offering Made food companies in Italy an important outlet on a market of almost 130 million inhabitants.

Among the Italian products that will land in Mexico there are biscuits, coffee, pasta, tomato preserves, pickles made by important companies such as D’Amico, Motta, Divella, Gentilini, Balconi, just to name a few. Mexico joins the global network of The One Company which, in addition to the historic US market where the company ships almost 10 containers of food weekly, and a cargo plane to New York every Wednesday guaranteeing the arrival in the USA of very fresh products such as Farms Osella, Mauri Spa, Buffalo Mozzarella; can count on Israel, Canada, Spain, Germany for a portfolio of companies represented across the border, which is close to around 2 billion euros.

“The arrival on the Mexican market represents a very important stage for The One Company which will thus be able to help the leading companies in the Made in Italy Food industry to exploit the great potential offered by a market that is as interesting as it is growing exponentially – stated Lorenzo Zurino, Founder & CEO of The One Company srl, the parent company of the Virgo Holding safe, with assets of approximately 10 million euros, also owner of Isola di Altavilla, (a part of Isola Lunga), in the historic and natural reserve archipelago of the Stagnone di Marsala – Mexico, continues Zurino, is an excellent example of an emerging market that Made in Italy companies must learn to understand and approach in order to grow, trying to overcome the difficulties resulting from the slowdown of the more mature and perhaps saturated markets, or instead markets, as in these hours, subject to geopolitical problems, or still in ongoing economic stagnation.”

