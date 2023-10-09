Israel is preparing for a long war. Several surprise attacks by Hamas have intensified a conflict that has festered for decades and has its echo in international geopolitics, as well as in Western economies. Two days after the attacks, the price of oil has risen more than 5%. And there are already those who fear that this war will claim another unexpected collateral victim: olive oil.

What happened? Hamas, the largest among the various Palestinian Islamist groups, launched two days ago a brutal attack against Israel, the worst in memory since the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948. A large-scale operation, by land, sea and air, with which they managed to infiltrate armed groups into Israeli territory and attack up to eight Jewish towns in the south of the country.

The Israel Defense Forces, as expected, responded forcefully, bombing key military points, logistics and weapons warehouses. But also launching bombs against residential buildings in Gaza that have been reduced to rubble. The death toll is increasing rapidly and the dead are already in the thousands.

Israel, exporter of olive oil. It should be noted that Israel’s olive oil industry is not only fundamental to Israeli culture, history and cuisine, but is a large international exporter. Olives are one of the seven natural products originating from the land of Israel. Today, Israel has around 328 million square meters of olive groves that produce around 16,000 tons of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) each year. Only 1,000 of them are already for the US.

Most come from modern gardens, while the rest is produced in traditional and family gardens maintained by Arab and Jewish farmers. And many of the camps are located between Metulla, Israel’s northernmost city on the Israel-Lebanon border, to the southern tip of Eilat. Precisely territories where military attacks are now being carried out.

Why is Spain not so exposed? Although the fear of an increase in olive oil prices social networks are spreading, with users stating that a rise is imminent, or that this could serve as an excuse for distributors to make the product even more expensive, the majority of Israeli production is for domestic consumption. And exports are mainly destined for the United States, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan.

On the other hand, farmers in Gaza, the epicenter of the conflict, have also begun exporting tons of olive oil to markets in two important Gulf States: the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In no case would Spain be drastically affected.

The increase in prices. But the concern has a certain logic. The escalation in the price of oil that Spain is experiencing today is unprecedented. As we have analyzed in Xataka throughout several articles, households are facing a brutal price increase, with some supermarkets raising the price per liter to more than 12 euros. According to Facua, all large stores have been raising the prices of their oils.

Many of the causes are found in the countryside, where poor harvests due to drought have been scarce. But there are also other factors: the pandemic, the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and inflation. Now Israel’s war could be added to that list.

Oil is another story. On the other hand, energy prices have begun to experience abrupt changes due to the potential involvement of countries in permanent tension such as Saudi Arabia and Iran in the Israeli conflict. Oil has already risen up to 5% due to the war in Gaza and a barrel of Brent is close to $89. Now operators are preparing for the risk of a possible escalation that could trigger possible supply problems as in past crises in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Image: Jessica Halfin

In Xataka | Spain faces its greatest agricultural challenge of the century: converting 1,901,529 hectares of olive groves into irrigation before it is too late