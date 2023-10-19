The return to Dunder Mifflin could be closer than ever and Greg Daniels does not close the door to return to The Office

Greg Daniels, the magician behind The Office, has finally come out to speak about the rumors that have been circulating like an office virus about a possible reboot of the beloved sitcom. And, you know what? He doesn’t rule it out, but he doesn’t confirm it either. It has us all on tenterhooks.

When we hear “The Office reboot,” our bodies are filled with nostalgia, with the desire to relive Jim and Pam’s love affairs, Michael Scott’s absurd moments, and Dwight and Andy’s disputes. But, What does Greg Daniels himself think of all this mess?

Greg Daniels talks, but doesn’t sing

The rumor mill started a long time ago, let’s be honest. But it intensified a few months ago. And what does Daniels say about it? Well, as if he were describing something complicated: he is in the air. In Daniels’ own words for Collider: “I think it’s very speculative. The fact that he was triggered with a line in a Puck article was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that fans still care a lot. But what I would say is, when there is something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

This is not the first time that Daniels has touched on this delicate topic.. Previously, he opened up to the possibility that “it wouldn’t be impossible” to return with more episodes, but it was clear that he was afraid of disappointing fans. And hey, we get it.

Another little thing to note is that Daniels has compared this potential return to the way The Mandalorian has expanded the Star Wars universe. So don’t expect a cheap copy of the original. Daniels put it very clearly in a profile for THR: “It was something so perfect that I would hesitate to open it again. We had the opportunity to finish it the way we wanted. It’s not like we got interrupted in the middle of a season or something. But that doesn’t mean the cast isn’t talking about reuniting in some way, although I don’t think it’ll be a Will & Grace-style reboot.”

Nostalgia or necessity?

There will be those who say that it is better not to touch what is already perfect, but there are also many who would kill to see new plots and entanglements in the most famous office on television again. Would you like a reboot of The Office? I, personally, would be more excited than Kevin about his pot of chili.

The truth is that The Office is not just any series, friends. It was released in 2005 and even today it remains a little gem that appreciates in value over time, like a good bottle of wine. Not in vain, the series has achieved something that very few television products achieve: staying fresh and relevant over the years. The new generations discover her and fall in love with her, while lifelong fans never tire of reliving the iconic moments she gave us. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Peacock have noticed a substantial increase in views of the series, which is no small feat.

Now, why does it work so well after so long? To a large extent, it is thanks to the characters and the very human and often absurd situations it reflects. Michael Scott, the inept but endearing boss, played masterfully by Steve Carell, is just the tip of the iceberg. We have Dwight Schrute, the eccentric and always curious assistant manager; to Jim and Pam, the adorable couple who made us believe in love in the office; and let’s not forget the secondary ones, who provide that special spark that makes The Office unique.

All of them form a cocktail of personalities that generates a work environment that is as chaotic as it is comical. And, of course, who wouldn’t want to revisit this dysfunctional family? If Daniels ultimately decides to move forward, we can be sure that the hype will be completely justified.