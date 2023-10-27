Enjoy the best Nintendo Switch Games now. The Nintendo Switch catalog is very varied, and we have titles that cover all possible genres. So much so that we can find very succulent sales and offers to experience real terror during this month of October, and ahead of Halloween. A date marked by fear, terror, mystery and also fun. So don’t miss the best titles that you currently have available on Nintendo Switch and in the eShop to download these days at a candy price. Put on the costume you like the most and check out these unmissable offers!

*It should be noted that many of these games have been announced on offer for Americaso it is expected that they will gradually arrive in the rest of the international stores during these days* More information here.

Alan Wake Remastered – 14,99€

Alan Wake is in fashion these months, as the premiere of its second part, which has caused so much stir within the community, is approaching. Get ready in this final stretch of Halloween and for the premiere of the sequel on October 27, 2023. Alan Wake Remastered makes us relive one of the most original psychological horror stories of all time. And you can treat yourself to a terrifying treat on your Nintendo Switch through the exclusive offer in the eShop for a 50% discount.

Alien: Isolation – 12,99€

This installment of the Alien franchise has fallen in love with both veteran and new fans of the horror universe. Enjoy one of the most intense first-person horror experiences available on Nintendo Switch now. With the current eShop sale for Halloween, with a 35% discount, you can fully immerse yourself in the darkness of outer space. Ready to become another survivor?

Amnesia: Collection – 27,99€

This brutal collection of one of the most recognized horror classics of all time. This Amnesia collection includes the original trilogy, and is available for a price of €27.99, another essential to add to the list of incredibly terrifying games to enjoy this Halloween.

Doom Eternal – 29,99€

Ok, it’s not horror per se, but at least it performs very well as one of the most complete shooter experiences in the world. first person and action that we currently have on Nintendo Switch. a game praised by thousands and taken to the limit only by a few. If you want violence and action in abundance for this coming Halloween, believe me, you are going to love this game. It is available in the eShop for less than €30.

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition – 8,49€

This installment of the famous Six, meets its DLC and full version on Nintendo Switch, for a very economical price. Benefiting from a 75% discount, this great classic of horror and platform games from a lateral perspective, leaves us with an incredible opportunity to get a digital copy now from the Nintendo eShop.

Darkest Dungeon – 8,79€

This legendary strategy, role-playing and horror game that has triumphed on many platforms, splashes the Switch eShop with its quality with a 60% discount. Currently the title has one of the best ratings within its genre, and is a must-have if you want terror, incessant fighting, humor and a lot of difficulty for this Halloween. Will you embark on this dangerous mission?

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle – 49,99€

This incredible collection of Little Nightmares merges the first and second games into one incredible journey. Full of horror, mystery and action. as well as stealth. This title was also listed as one of the games that will receive an incredible discount for the upcoming Halloween days, so keep an eye out, it can be discounted at any time in the eShop.

Resident Evil 4 – 19,99€

Considered by many to be the best Resident Evil of all time, this year it had a pretty incredible remake by Capcom. On Nintendo Switch you can enjoy the original roots of the game and get a copy of what for many is the father of the first third person horror games. It appears on the American list as one of the titles that will be on sale for Halloween 2023. For now we will have to wait, but if you can’t wait, get a copy from the eShop now.

Halloween Forever – 4,49€

This game is one of the most unknown on the list, but without a doubt one that will give you a couple of laughs and scares these days. Currently available at a 50% discount from the Nintendo eShop, Halloween Forever will have you challenging imposing final bosses, traversing incredible dungeons, testing your skills and sink into a story with scary music. Recommended 10/10 for these days when the fun and terror of Halloween intermingle.

Quake II – 9,99€

If you are looking for the definitive classic for these days, let me tell you that you have already found it. Quake II developed by id Software in 1997, it is characterized by belonging to the first-person shooter genre. It has a fairly dense and interesting science fiction narrative. Additionally, in the Nintendo Switch version we have improved performance, new display modes and a more expanded view for our character. A perfect final touch to our today’s article. Will you get any of the list?

