With our eyes set on the final part of November, coinciding with Black Friday, there is still time to look at many offers that are coming out for electronic devices. For this weekend, El Corte Inglés has launched the campaign Samsung Days until October 29 to reduce prices on the South Korean firm’s products. We have made a selection of the most interesting offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G





Samsung’s top model that has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz adaptive rate. Dispose of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2With 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, in addition to 5,000 mAh battery, 45 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging, and 200 MP rear sensor.

With a discount of 300 euros, it drops from 1,599.90 to 1,299.90 euros, including the S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 12 GB + 1 TB unlocked mobile

Samsung TQ55S93CAT





This Samsung smart TV has a 55 inch OLED screenwith 4K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. It integrates TizenOS into the operating system, being compatible with the Bixby and Google Assistant assistants.

It has WiFi, two USB ports, HDMI 2.1 for playing in 4K and optical audio output. Its price goes from 1,599 to 1,499 euros.

Samsung TV OLED 2023 55S93C – Smart TV de 55″ OLED Quantum HDR, Procesador Quantum 4K con IA, Dolby Atmos® y Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9





It belongs to the new batch of Samsung tablets, being one of the brand’s most powerful to date. A model that has a screen 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with resolution of 1,600 x 2,560 pixelsa rate of up to 120 Hz.

Inside, bet on the chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, accompanied by 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. In the battery, we find 8,400 mAh capacity and 45 W fast charging. Its price drops to 1,049 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, 256 GB, 5G + 45W Charger – Android Tablet, MicroSD Slot, S Pen Included, Gray (Spanish Version)

Samsung Galaxy Book3





To look for a light and very powerful laptop, this Galaxy Book 3 has a screen with 15.6 inchesFullHD resolution, anti-glare technology and all this in a weight of 1.57 Kg.

With Windows 11 out of the box, mount the Intel Core i7 1355U, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. It includes WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB, HDMI and microSD card ports, as well as stereo speakers. Its price drops to 993.65 euros.

Portátil Samsung Galaxy Book3, i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15,6″, W11

Samsung Galaxy Watch6





This is the new generation of Samsung smart watches, whose sixth edition is now a reality. Now at El Corte Inglés it is for 341.05 euros, with a discount of 48 euros for the 44 mm version.

It has a screen 1.5-inch Super AMOLED with 480 x 480 pixels resolution. It is made of sapphire crystal and has Always On Display. At the bottom of the box comes Samsung’s bioactive sensor to measure heart rate or make electrocardiograms. Includes GPS chip, dual Wi-Fi, LTE, support for NFC y Bluetooth 5.3while the battery has 425 mAh and 10W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 44mm Grafito LTE Smartwatch

