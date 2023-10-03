Like every campaign Orange Days At PcComponentes, we have flash offers every day that offer us some of the best prices that can be found in the Murcian store throughout the year. If you were waiting for them, you can’t miss today’s, with Smart TVs, laptops, smartphones or tablets.

Motorola Edge 40

Those looking for a high-end smartphone at a reasonable price can opt for the Motorola Edge 40 today, which is on sale at a great price. Specifically, we can buy it for 465 euros with a 22% discount on the usual 599. This leaves us with about 135 euros less.

This interesting smartphone offers a very nice design with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED screen. Underneath it is a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor plus 8 GB of RAM that are accompanied by 256 GB storage. It also has a double rear camera with 50 and 13 Mp, and a 32 Mp front camera, while its battery is 4,400 mAh with fast charging at 68W and wireless charging at 15W.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung QE65QN700B

With a 52% discount, the Samsung QE65QN700B We are left with an interesting 1,525 euros. They are 1,674 euros less than the usual 3,199. Quite an offer for those looking for a high-end smart TV with 8K resolution.

This television has a NEO QLED panel of 65 inchesas we say, with 8K resolution and with MiniLED backlight and 50 Hz of soda. It is compatible with HDR10+ or ​​HLG and offers 60 W of power and Dolby Atmos and has Samsung Gaming Hub, FreeSync Premium Pro and has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports as well as 3 USB ports for content playback and recording.

Samsung Neo QLED 65QN700B 8K

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

PcCom Lite i5

For those looking for a desktop PC to play, there is also an offer today. PcComponentes offers us one of its equipment, the balancing PcCom Lite i5 with an attractive configuration for 549 euros instead of the usual 729.87, which will mean a saving of 180.87 euros in your purchase.

This desktop offers us a mid-range configuration, with a mid-tower with RGB lighting and a processor Core i5-10400F from Intel, along with an RTX3050 graphics card with 8 GB of dedicated memory plus a 500 GB SSD. It doesn’t come with Windows as standard, though.

PcCom Lite i5 10400F / 16GB RAM / 500GB SSD / RTX 3050 8GB – Pc Gaming Negro

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip CX5501FEA-NA0271

In laptops, the PcComponentes proposal today is for the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip CX5501FEA-NA0271a convertible format Chromebook that has a usual price of 699 euros, but it is 32% cheaper, for 469 euros with 270 euros discount

This device has a 15-inch IPS touch screen, with Full HD resolution at 144 Hz, and has an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, along with 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD. capacity. As an operating system, it has Chrome OS installed.

Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip CX5501FEA-NA0271

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

iPad 2021

And for those who want to get an Apple tablet at the best possible price, right now, with few units available, we can buy the iPad 2021 for only 329 euros, with 100 euros discount about the usual 429.

Con 64 GB of capacity, this model, which is still officially on sale, is a great option that has Apple’s A13 chip and a 10.2-inch Retina screen, with WiFi connectivity only in this case.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 49.90 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.