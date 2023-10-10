In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The PlayStation 5 together with EA SPORTS FC 24 has unleashed a real revolution this Prime Day. An unmatched offer that promises to take the football experience to another level.

If there is something that unites players of all ages, it is the passion for the world of PlayStation and the FIFA saga. Since its inception, PlayStation has been a benchmark in consoles, and FIFA has established itself as the most popular soccer game on the entire planet.

Together, they form an irresistible duo for any video game fan. And now, during Prime Day in October, you can get a PlayStation 5 along with the EA SPORTS FC 24 game for 499 euros.

PlayStation 5 + EA SPORTS FC 24 por 499 euros

PlayStation 5 + EA FC 24: a winning combination

The PS5 + EA FC 24 proposal focuses on offering you a total immersion. Thanks to the innovations of the PS5, such as the haptic feedback of the DualSense wireless controller, you will feel like you are inside the stadium.

Every shot, every goal scored and every tackle will make you feel the vibrations in your own hands. And not only that, 3D audio will bring the fans to life, and will make you feel in the center of the field. Can you imagine hearing the roar of the stands with a realism never seen before?

At the speed of light

We all hate those eternal loading times that take us out of the gaming experience. Well, the PS5 promises to change that. His Ultra high speed SSD guarantees almost non-existent loading times. So whether you’re starting a new game of EA SPORTS FC 24 or loading your saved game, the wait will be minimal.

Let’s talk now about HyperMotionV, a true revolution in football simulation. Through data captured from more than 180 matches, both men’s and women’s, this system ensures that every move in the game is a true reflection of what happens on a real field. From ball control to technical gestures, everything feels more real than ever.

What does this unmissable bundle include?

In case you are thinking that all this is too good to be true, I detail everything you will receive with the package:

A brand new PlayStation 5 console. A DualSense wireless controller, so you can experience all that haptic feedback I told you about. A base for your console. The necessary cables: HDMI, AC power and USB. Printed documentation, so you don’t miss any details. ASTRO’s PLAYROOM, a game already pre-installed so you can start playing as soon as you turn on your PS5. But, of course, you can’t miss EA SPORTS FC 24. You will receive a coupon to download the full game, as well as digital content for the Ultimate Team. And, speaking of Ultimate Team, you will get a Unique Gold Player Pack and three ICON players on loan for 5 games.

Now, it’s important to remember that you will need a PlayStation Network account and an internet connection to redeem your coupon.

This Prime Day has surprised us all with this offer. The PlayStation 5, in combination with EA SPORTS FC 24, promises hours and hours of fun, emotions and, of course, a lot of football. So, if you are a fan of video games and the beautiful sport, don’t miss this opportunity. It’s time to bring home the best soccer experience of the moment!

