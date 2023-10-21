Since their launch, the RTX 4090 graphics cards have had the engineers of that company on their minds, but above all the customers who purchased them, who suffered their total loss after they were burned due to a problem with their adapters. All this despite dominating the market being the most powerful GPUs currently, which has happened again especially in the MSI RTX 4090, which raises doubts about that brand’s quality control.

As many will remember, after its launch, reports emerged of burned adapters and RTX 4090s that stopped working, pointing at the time to the 12VHPWR connector as the culprit, as well as customer errors when connecting it to the GPU. Problems with the connector that were resolved with the arrival of a new 12V-2×6 connector, which was introduced as a new standard by NVIDIA and users. However, this has not guaranteed that the RTX 40 GPUs are problem-free, as recent reports have exposed another drawback.

New MSI RTX 4090 not working

As reported on the northwestrepair YouTube channel, in which they are dedicated to hardware repair, a recently purchased MSI RTX 4090 GPU that had the factory seal intact, had arrived because their client informed them that he bought it and that did not work. This is how they disassembled the card to investigate possible manufacturing or quality control problems, discovering that the failure was in the GPU core. Upon removing it, they discovered that around a hundred contact pads had been corroded, which was worse on the right side, where the gray contact pads were, clearly affected by corrosion.

This meant that the pads had oxidized, which prevented the solder from adhering properly, which prevented there from being a proper connection to the core of the graphics card, causing it to not work. A new problem detected since the manufacturing of these powerful and not at all cheap graphics cards, which clearly reflects poor quality control, according to the YouTube repair expert. He even indicated that in this case there was no solution, since the short circuit had already occurred and the card was not repairable, so the customer will only use it as a source of spare parts, waiting for the arrival of a new RTX 4090 to replace the core. and memory.

You can see the complete process in the following video.

