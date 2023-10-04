A few days ago, Steam published its hardware and software survey for the month of September, which as users of this PC gaming platform will know, provides important information about PC gamer trends. And according to recent data from this tool, it has been confirmed that NVIDIA continues to dominate the preference of Steam users, with the GeForce RTX 3060 being the most used graphics card, with a preference that has remained constant for a long time.

All this even when the RTX 40, the brand’s high-end line, is one year old after being launched, currently being the most powerful graphics cards available on the market. GPUs that actually have quite low usage among Steam users. The survey information indicates that the RTX 4080 remains at 0.54% of preferences, while the RTX 4090 has experienced a slight drop of 0.05%, ranking at 0.73% of computers, a slightly higher percentage than its smaller counterpart.

You can read: Windows 11 loses users in STEAM: Windows 10 and Windows 7 increase their share on the VALVE digital platform

But as we anticipated, the undisputed queen among Steam users remains the GeForce RTX 3060, a card that is part of the brand’s RTX 3000 series. GPU that has also remained constantly popular during several months of growth, reaching an increase of 1.40% in September, being the most popular graphics card with a share of 6.27% among Steam players. This puts it ahead of the GeForce GTX 1650, which continues to lose ground, and three other NVIDIA GPUs.

And according to this data from the Steam hardware and software survey, in the top 5 of the preferences of players on this platform are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: 6.27% of players, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: 4 .78% of gamers, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060: 4.69% of gamers, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060: 4.69% of gamers and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 4.04% of gamers.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord