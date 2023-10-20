The most terrifying movie in the Warren File Universe can be seen this Halloween on HBO Max.

The Nun 2 brings terror to HBO Max

The streaming platform HBO Max has announced by surprise that it will debut in its catalog The Nun 2 It is Friday October 27 after being in theaters since last September 8, that is, less than two months later. While the first film is already available in the catalog, its sequel anticipates being the most terrifying film in the Warren Files Universe.

The Nun 2 takes the viewer to France in 1956, when a priest is murdered and evil is spreading. Finally, Sister Irene comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun, for the second time.

Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, while Bonnie Aarons returns in the terrifying role of The Nun in a film in which she also returns Jonas Block. Among the new characters, those of Storm Reid (The Last of Us) y Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia).

With a budget of about 38 million dollars and a worldwide collection of about 257 million dollars, The Nun 2 is one of the This year’s biggest horror hits. Now, we will have to see if the new Warren File sneaks into the best horror movies on HBO Max.

The great HBO Max offer

