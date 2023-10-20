Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Blockt, Storm Reid and Bonnie Aarons, The Nun 2 confirms its premiere on HBO Max just in time to enjoy the traditional Halloween marathon.

Halloween is approaching and, as usual, streaming platforms begin to prepare with the launch of the most cutting-edge news in the genre of terror.

The last to be promoted has been HBO Max, which has just announced the launch of The Nun 2 in time to enjoy it on the night of October 31, arriving on the platform a little more than a month and a half after its premiere in theaters.

Spend a scary Halloween with the Warren File saga on HBO Max

Directed by Michael Chaves (La Llorona, The Warren Files), The Nun 2 is the sequel to the film that serves as a spin-off of the popular horror saga The Warren Files starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

again with Taissa Farmiga (The Golden Age, 50 States of Fright, American Horror Story) and Bonnie Aarons (I Live Alone, Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets, Camp Pleasant Lake) leading the cast, the plot of The Nun 2 takes place four years after the events of the original film.

Since then Sister Irene has been living a quiet life until everything turns upside down when Valak, the demonic entity that was believed to have been defeated, resurfaces once again from its slumber. in the events that took place in the first installment.

In addition to Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons, they make up the cast of the film Storm Reid (Missing, The Last of Us, El hombre invisible), Jonas Block (1899, Father and Soldier, Women of Life), Anna Popplewell (The Gallery, Freak of Nurture, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) and Katelyn Rose Downey (The Princess, Clean Sweep), among others.

The nun 2 premieres in the HBO Max catalog on October 27, 2023just in time to organize a good marathon with the Warren File saga on the night of Halloween.