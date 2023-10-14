I hate nostalgia. And many times I betray myself and I recognize myself wallowing in it but I have no doubt: I do not miss the years when we traveled without GPS, without a mobile phone and we only did it with a Campsa Guide o Michelin.

In my parents’ Renault Laguna, we always carried a Campsa Guide in the passenger seat pocket. I went there for the simple reason that if I got bored I could always look up names of towns spread across Spain. I don’t know, kid stuff without a cell phone in my hands.

Despite everything, I admit that I also felt a pang in my heart when I came across this video from Jaime García’s great YouTube channel (highly recommended if you want to learn about analog photography while having a laugh).

To understand what we found when we opened the guide, it was essential to know what does it mean the A of A-6, why other roads have an N of NV or being clear that one road has nothing to do with another even if their numbers are really similar.

But how was all this designed? Why are roads called what they are called?

The answer is in the Peña Plan.

The Peña Plan, the origin of the name of our roads

1940. The Civil War has just ended in Spain and there is a long road to recovery ahead. It was time to launch a new Highway Plan that had already been approved in 1939 and that wanted to put order in the nomenclature of our country’s roads.

The system was designed by Alfonso Pena Boeuf, who was appointed Minister of Public Works in 1938 by Francisco Franco. It was with him that the roads received the names “national”, “regional” and “local”. These new names would be followed by numbers of up to three figures.

This Highway Plan was active until 1984, when new actions were approved, although the approved works (such as widening the road or improving the asphalt) could not be carried out in a large part of the country.

To finish deciding how the system would workit was concluded that, from Madrid, six main roads traditionally departed that crossed Spain and that their destination was Irun (1), France, passing through Barcelona (2), Valencia (3), Cádiz, passing through Seville ( 4), Portugal, passing through Badajoz (5) and A Coruña (6).

The system, therefore, respects the conclusions of the Economic Project by Bernardo de Ward, which dates from 1762 and was commissioned by Felipe VI. In it the following was made clear: “Spain needs six major roads, from Madrid to Coruña, to Badajoz, to Cádiz, to Alicante, and to the border of France, both on the Bayonne side and on the Perpignan side.” …”. The roads that, later in the Peña Plan, followed these paths, would be called National and the country would be divided into sectors, as we can see in the image below.

Detailed and general plan of the Peña Plan

Once the name of the main roads had been decided, the regional and local roads remained to be defined. Firstly, the map of Spain was defined by five concentric circles that once again delimited the territory into smaller spaces. Here the second figure was defined, which evidently ranged from 1 to 5.

And finally, there was left to do that the roads would speak. As? Paying attention to the last number on the road. Again, the road would have a number from 1 to 5. This is because, once the latter was exceeded, the road was considered a local road and not a local one (although the practical distinction would not come until 1961). What did this number specify? If the number was even it indicated that the road was transversal (it approached or moved away from Madrid) and if it was odd it indicated that the road was radial (it crossed between sectors without heading towards Madrid).

Little by little, the nomenclatures have been modified slightly and public works plans have been happening since the mid-80s. The last major plan of this type is the Strategic Infrastructure and Transportation Plan (PEIT), which can be consult here although the last major change in the nomenclature of the roads came in 2003. Despite this, the bases of the regional roads are the same since the Peña Plan.

Photo | General Plan of Public Works (1940) (Plan Peña) Systematization of Roads