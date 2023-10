The number of people who die from an accidental fall on the street or in their home is increasing rapidly, including in Overijssel. Last year there were 437. That is an increase of 135 compared to 2021. And more than twice as many as ten years ago. There has also been a strong increase nationally. Last year, 6,228 people died this way, or seventeen people a day. That is also twice as much as ten years ago.