Today we continue to receive interesting news for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players. They are related to its DLC, specifically with the news after knowing the latest Pokémon Presents and the announcement of Poltchageist.

We are talking about the new official online tournament for the game. The details have been confirmed and registrations have been opened, and now we have it available. We remind you of the information:

Is called Noroteo Prologue

Registration is open and lasts until October 8 The battles last from October 6 to 8 It is a Double Battle Only Pokémon from the Noroteo Pokédex can be used All players start with 10,000 league points The battles will be available from 00 :00 UTC on October 6 until 23:59 UTC on October 8. You can still register if you haven’t done so. You have the Pokémon allowed here

Remember that we finally have DLC 1 available as part of a new update that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have received to be compatible with it. There is also a theory about the date of DLC 2. Now, after learning thanks to the datamine details about the 19th special type Tera and the name and first image of a new Pokémon from DLC 2, as well as some character interactions, also boss encounters and more.

