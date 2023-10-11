The Academy announced that the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was won by the American Louis Bruce, the Russian Alexei Ekimov, and the American of Tunisian origins, Mengi Boundi.

Who is Munji Baoundy?

Al-Boundi is an American chemist of Tunisian origins. He was born in 1961 in the French capital, Paris. He spent his childhood in France and Tunisia before his father decided to immigrate to the United States.

He received a master’s degree in chemistry from Harvard University and a doctorate from the University of Chicago.

Focus of his business

The Boundi research group is largely focused on studying colloidal semiconductor quantum dots, with a growing interest in organic fluorophores. Research projects are generally divided into four categories:

Spectroscopic analysis. Synthesis. biology. Devices.

Research initially focused exclusively on the spectroscopic study of quantum dots, while recent progress has addressed many challenges in the synthesis, biological application of nanomaterials, and solar cell research. In addition, the Boundi Foundation is interested in single quantum dot spectroscopy with single molecule spectroscopy. Graduated from Harvard University.

His father is also a scientist

Mongi is the son of mathematician Mohamed Salah Baoundy and Hélène Poupard.

In 1968, Muhammad Bawandi became an associate professor at the University of Tunis, then in 1970 he moved to France, where he worked for a short period at the University of Nice-Sophia Antipolis, before leaving in 1971 for the United States.

Where does Monji teach now?

Since spring 2008, El-Boundy has taught thermodynamics and kinetics alongside Professor Keith Nelson at MIT.

Boundy is one of the original participants in the field of colloidal quantum dot research, and among the most cited chemists of the past decade.

What is the Nobel achievement this year?

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so small that their size determines their properties. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said these smaller components of nanotechnology are used in the light coming out of televisions and LEDs, and can also guide surgeons when removing tumor tissue, among many other things.

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize, said: “The 2023 Nobel Prize laureates in Chemistry have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The particles, called quantum dots, are now of great importance in nanotechnology.”