Forza Horizon 5 is inspired by Mexico and how could it be otherwise, this incredible motorsport festival will celebrate the Day of the Dead, one of the most important cultural festivities in our country. Of course all the folklore, colors and skulls will be there, but since this is a car game it couldn’t be complete without an iconic model and yes, that means the Nissan Tsuru is finally coming.

When does the Day of the Dead party start in Forza Horizon 5?

Through a publication on the official Forza Horizon 5 site and messages on its official social media channels, Playground announced details about the Day of the Dead celebration, which will soon arrive in the game and will be free. According to the information, the celebration will take place from October 10 to November 10, that is, it will be a month dedicated to the Mexican cultural festival and among all the content that will arrive is the legendary Nissan Tsuru in its 2010 model , a well-known vehicle in our country and the favorite of many taxi drivers for years.

How to get the 2010 Nissan Tsuru in Forza Horizon 5?

The Day of the Dead in Forza Horizon 5 will come with a series of challenges, 13 in total that you will have to overcome on your journey through the roads of Mexico with your favorite cars. Obviously, by doing so you will receive points that will allow you to purchase special vehicles. As part of the update, there will be a list of cars, some of them classified as “Legendary” and among them is the 2010 Nissan Tsuru as part of the playlist dedicated to this event.

The process is simple: check how many points you need to purchase the 2010 Nissan Tsuru; then check how many points you will get for each challenge completed; Gather the amount and voila, you will have this icon of Mexican motorsport in your garage.

Day of the Dead Challenges in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 – Day of the Dead playlist cars

Ferrari 250 GT

Ferrari F8 Tributo ’19

Nissan Tsuru ’10

Nissan Z ’23

Meyers Manx 2.0

Subaru WC ’15

Ford Bronco Raptor

Plymouth Fury

Porsche 356 SL

Vauxhall (Lotus) Carlton

Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. At this link you will find more information about the most recent installment of this racing IP.

