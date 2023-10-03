Nissan emphasizes once again how much they want to get rid of all petrol and diesel cars by 2030. To give you an idea of ​​what Nissan’s cars will look like in a fully electric future, the brand is launching a lot of new concept cars. Previously you could see the Nissan 20-23 and now here is the Nissan Hyper Urban.

These and upcoming concept cars should determine the future of Nissan. Quite important study models, then. But not as important as the fact that the Hyper Urban is a city car with gull-wing doors. Ensuring zero emissions is a noble ambition, but being CO2 neutral with elements of supercars is even nobler.

According to Nissan, the silhouette is ‘sleek’ and ‘modern’. The bright yellow color on the sharply-lined carriage is apparently chromatic and changes hue as the light changes. There are also large wheels with bulky tires to evoke ‘a rough dynamic with urban aesthetics’, but you had already seen that yourself, right?

Nissan wants you to put your car in the living room

The concept party continues inside. The instrument panel can be adjusted to suit the driver’s mood. In addition, the front seats can be folded to create more space in the back. Nissan even says you can park it indoors “in a loft apartment or bungalow so it becomes a space to unwind.” Good luck getting in and out of parking.

Furthermore, just like with the 20-23 concept, Nissan does not say anything about the drive. You could, however, send power from the car to your home or other devices. Also nice: the concept car is designed for long-term use, receives hardware and software updates and even the interior can be renewed with a new panel.