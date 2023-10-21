Nacon and Teyon confirm that the Robocop video game will not come to Nintendo Switch.

RoboCop: Rogue City will be released on November 2

Last year, the Nacon team announced the video game RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter that would be based on the popular police robot franchise. The game was going to reach current generation consoles and PC. Additionally, at the beginning of 2023, Nacon and Teyon advanced the players who RoboCop: Rogue City would also come to the Nintendo Switch platform, even though The release date has not been confirmed for that version yet.

However, now that the game is just a couple of weeks away from its release for the rest of the platforms, Nacon has confirmed that plans for a version of Nintendo Switch of the video game seem to have been completely discarded and has surprised practically no player. They said that at this time they did not have no plans for a release on Nintendo Switch.

The announcement comes from the official website of Robocop: Rogue Citywhere it was confirmed that at this time there are no plans for a release of the installment on Nintendo Switch. Many Nintendo players showed their disappointment and disappointment. So far no explanation has been given about the cancellation of Robocop: Rogue City on Nintendo Switch or if it is a strategy to wait for the release of Nintendo Switch 2.

RoboCop: Rogue City It will arrive next November 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

