Nintendo Switch games are just part of Nintendo’s legacy in recent years. nintendo switch It is currently one of the best-rated consoles of Nintendo’s history, being the queen in the international sales market, and becoming even more rooted in the Japanese market, where it is undoubtedly the queen of the Japanese lands in every sense. But the first steps of Nintendo Switch came from a moment of weakness on the part of the company chaired by Satoru Iwata, who unfortunately died on July 11, 2015 at the age of 55.

This article is a tribute and a review of the origin of the Nintendo Switch, as well as the games that even our community is most excited about today.

The first steps of Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has the ability to adapt as a desktop console and also as a portable one. Hence the qualification by Nintendo itself, as a “hybrid” console. We can use it in a desktop model; inserted into the docking station and connected to a television. Likewise, it can be undocked and used as a tablet thanks to its touch screen and the Joy-Con incorporated as controls that fit into the base hardware of the console.

The concept of Nintendo Switch was born as a reaction by Nintendo to a chain of financial losses that it had in 2014. Mostly attributed to the poor sales of the Wii U and the climate of general unrest that existed regarding the console. It was then that the president of Nintendo, Satoru Iwata, wanted to direct the company to open up to the mobile gaming market and begin the creation of new hardware.

This was the germ that led to the birth of Nintendo Switch, which would end up becoming On sale March 3, 2017. But before that the console was announced on March 17, 2015. A collaboration between Nintendo and DeNA was certified as one of the first steps towards the announcement, and later at E3 2016 it was proclaimed that it would be presented throughout of the year. Nintendo sold more than 2.74 million Nintendo Switch units in its first month of being on sale. Years later it came the Lite model (September 20, 2019) and the model OLED (October 8, 2021).

The legacy left by one of the best Nintendo consoles

The legacy of Nintendo Switch has left us not only several models of the console, but also an incredible range of games that continues to expand. It has also made us see video games in a totally new way within the industry.. Video games on Switch are present as physical flash ROM cartridges and also digitally. Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch covers a totally different market than its closest competition. Since it is the only one to use a hybrid console model at the moment if we compare it with PS or Xbox.

Nintendo continues to expand its influence and legacy year after year, even month after month. The Nintendo Switch catalog It is very diverse and we can find games of all kinds. The best of all is that Nintendo is one of the few companies that continues to give the importance it deserves to the physical format, as well as promoting collaboration between studios and teams that have always remained by the side of the Big N, even in the most difficult moments. complicated. Let’s review the titles that have most excited the community, thus becoming part of Nintendo forever.

The titles that have most excited the community

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The title that debuted on Nintendo Switch. The one that drove her to sell so many home consoles and lay the foundations for what would become a console that has not only made up for the mistakes of Wii U, but it has marked an entire generation and continues to do so. Breath of the Wild was released in 2017 along with the console, and although almost 7 years have passed, People continue to remember the game and admire it not only for its depth, but also because it represents, in essence, all the key values ​​of the Japanese company..

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Surely more than one can confirm that their hair stood on end when they first saw the trailer announcing that a sequel to BOTW was in the works for Nintendo Switch. For years we had to wait until Tears of the Kingdom came out, once again revolutionizing the entire community and being a strong candidate to win the award for best game of the year 2023 at the GOTY. Just as his predecessor did in 2017.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

This second installment of the franchise, a true ode to the RPG genre and a love letter to all lovers of this style of video games. And the best thing is that It is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, a cornerstone for the console. In the huge RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 we can not only explore an infinite ocean of possibilities, we will also meet unique characters, enjoy an exclusive plot full of surprises and mysteries, with the aim of undertaking the search for Pyra’s lost home.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The third and currently final part of the Xenoblade Chronicles game franchise. This game is a song to life, to the union of the past with the future, thus forming a unique present that has managed to conquer the hearts of millions of fans. Before being put on sale, There were thousands of users who expressed their enormous desire to finally see this title on Nintendo Switch. And the truth is that this delivery has more than met expectations. What did you think?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The definitive racing game, one that was born before Nintendo Switch, but that with the arrival of the console has given us a new touch. One that has managed to completely penetrate the purest essence of the console. Become one of the best games for Switch and a true “console seller.” Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of those games that no matter what time passes, it will always make us smile and keep us hooked on the screen with tremendous hours of fun ahead.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Arceus became one of the most anticipated Pokémon games. Because for the first time in the franchise It promised to be something totally revolutionary. A style of gameplay and combat never seen before. Although as the release date approached the community began to doubt and even negatively criticize the title (due to its state of performance, and also the graphic aspect), Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an incredible example to define the game that everyone expects, which faces development problems and criticism, and which over time manages to conquer the vast majority of users. Did you play it?

Super Mario Bros Wonder

We are facing the most anticipated game of the moment. Super Mario Wonder is the next runway landing that Nintendo faces. It will also be the first Super Mario game in which Charles Martinet will not be voicing our beloved mustachioed plumber. wonder has raised the expectations of millions of fans for its striking graphics, its promises to return to the essence of Super Mario (apart from differences) and the vast interest that the game has caused after the release of the film in theaters and on streaming and physically.

