One of the most reputable insiders in the video game industry affirms that Nintendo Switch 2 will have an especially strong catalog of video games.

Nintendo Switch 2 is getting closer and closer to the moment of its reveal, which, in principle, would be scheduled for next March 2024. Despite this, the Japanese company does not offer any type of information regarding its next system, so it is inevitable to settle for rumors and leaks about what this successor would mean. The latest details point to his catalog, since it would be accompanied by a new Donkey Kong game and a powerful Ubisoft game in development. Nevertheless, there are voices that go much further in this sense.

Tom Henderson, one of the best-known journalists and insiders in the video game sector, has stated in recent hours that he is really excited about the catalog that Nintendo Switch 2 will have from the moment it lands on the market. According to him he states, “we will see many messages about releases on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC over the next 12-18 months”so the new big N console will have the biggest titles on the market dedicated to the current generation of its top competitors.

Really excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its tech. We’ll see “Launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC” a heck of a lot in 12-18 months. — Tom Henderson (@TomHenderson_) September 30, 2023

Of course, this is just a rumor at the moment, but all The information that emerges in relation to Nintendo Switch 2 is really hopeful. Regarding your power, it is stated that it will be similar to that of the ASUS laptop, ROG Ally, so it should run this type of video games that are released in 2024 without any problems. For the moment, we just have to wait until Kyoto makes a statement on the matter and gives the starting signal to the new generation.

The new Monster Hunter also aims to launch on Nintendo Switch 2

For now, as is evident, there is not a single video game that has officially confirmed its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2, since the console has not been presented yet. However, there are many studies working on the system and rumors in this regard do not stop happening. Therefore, it is stated that The next installment of the Monster Hunter saga prepared by Capcom would also be shaping its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2following the line that Tom Henderson commented.

Therefore, it seems that some of the most powerful releases on the market For the coming months and years they would be fully ready for their arrival on the next Nintendo console, of which we should know new details starting in March.

